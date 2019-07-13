Iranian-American Model Mahlagha Jaberi’s Bikini Pic Is Driving Her 2.8 Million Instagram Fans Crazy

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi is becoming more and more popular on Instagram these days, thanks to her beautiful facial features, an incredible figure, and her sense of style.

She has also recently acquired worldwide fame after followers likened her to Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai. Owing to the resemblance, Mahlagha made headlines across India, which not only gave her significant media coverage, as it also helped her to attract scores of new Instagram followers.

Following her sultry picture-posting ritual, the 30-year-old stunner recently took to her page and dropped a very sexy snap which immediately sent temperatures soaring.

In the picture, the beautiful model could be seen wearing a printed yellow bikini that accentuated her curves and showcased her long, sexy legs. Mahlagha tied her raven-colored tresses into a side braid and accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses to keep it stylish.

She opted for a pair of flip-flops and could be seen wrapping a beach cover-up around her hips. According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina — a luxury hotel in the British Virgin Islands — while Mahlagha posed against the beautiful backdrop of the sea. In the caption, she called the place a “heaven.”

As of the writing of this article, the picture has amassed more than 80,000 likes and over 1,200 comments where fans and followers drooled over Mahlagha’s hotness and showered her with numerous complimentary comments and phrases. While most of the comments were in Persian, the use of heart and kiss emoji shows that they were positive in nature.

Amid the Persian comments, there were a lot of comments in English, which shows that the stunner has fans all over the world.

“You made this place heaven; it’s your presence,” one of her fans wrote, referring to Mahlagha’s caption.

“Wow, you are my queen. I am in love with you,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, a third follower admitted that he has a crush on the model, adding that she is the most gorgeous woman that he has ever seen on Instagram.

Apart from her modeling activities, Mahlagha was also recently interviewed by a Persian-language magazine called POL.

According to a Google translation of the article, Mahlagha revealed that she did not think of becoming a model because she was interested in art and painting. However, she was scouted by modeling agencies and when they started approaching her, Mahlagha decided to give it a try with the support of her sister.

Mahlagha also talked about her the greatest honor that she has received through her career and said the following.