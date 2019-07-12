Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage In White Tank With Husband And Dog

Emily Ratajkowski has been tantalizing fans with plenty of sexy selfies lately, including one where she chose to wear nothing at all. Today, the model opted for a more low key look while spending time with her family — her husband, Sebastian Bear-McLard, and her dog.

In the shot, Ratajkowski is posed outside the entrance of a park, husband by her side. Bear-McClard rocked a plain white tee, shorts, a backpack and running shoes for a casual look. Ratajkowski also kept things low key with her choice of light denim jeans, but made things a bit sexier when she also donned a white halter tank that revealed some cleavage.

The picture was snapped when the couple took their puppy, Colombo, for a walk. In the caption, Ratajkowski asked her followers’ opinions on what the puppy’s final weight would end up being, and plenty of fans weighed in.

Many estimated that the pup would end up being fairly large, making guesses between 60 and 90 pounds. One follower expressed her appreciation for Ratajkowski’s pup, and said “Colombo is the best thing in my feed, i LOVE him.” Another fan obsessed over Ratajkowski’s dog and commented that “we need a colombo instagram account.”

Overall, the cute family photo received over 431,000 likes in just four hours. Fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the peek into Ratajkowski’s normal daily life.

In the picture, the couple held onto Colombo with the use of a simple rope leash — but the pup appeared very well behaved, as he sat at their feet and posed for the camera. Though fans only received a glimpse of the park in the background, it seems like an idyllic location for a long walk.

The picture was a bit of a departure from many of the other shots Ratajkowski has been sharing lately. The model, who is the face of French haircare brand Kerastase, was recently in Paris on a trip to promote the company. She mastered the art of French chic, but also looks just as stunning in casual attire.

In a recent interview with Elle, Ratajkowski shared her thoughts about confidence and the messages women should take to heart.