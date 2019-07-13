Sofia Vergara Busts Out Of Yummy Cherry Dress In Sexy New Instagram Pic

Sofia Vergara keeps on wowing fans with her incredible vacation photos.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the gorgeous Modern Family star and her dashing husband, Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello, have been enjoying a lavish European vacation for the past week. Much to her fans’ content, Sofia has been documenting their romantic getaway to the coast of Italy in a slew of fabulous photos that have kept her massive Instagram following glued to their screens.

Case in point, the stunning actress – who just celebrated her 47th birthday on July 10 with a glorious collection of Instagram snaps, per another report from The Inquisitr – treated her legions of admirers to a spectacular shot from the island of Capri on Friday morning. The snapshot saw her flaunting her enviable figure in a sizzling black dress, as covered earlier today by The Inquisitr.

However, the Colombian-born beauty was not done posting. Several hours later, Sofia took to the popular social media platform to share yet another tantalizing pic from her Italian adventure. The new photo, which was captured well after sundown, showed the 47-year-old stunner strolling through the busy, charmingly-lit streets of Ravello with a gelato cone in hand.

Sofia put on a very enticing display in the new photo. Snapped during a romantic nighttime walk, the bubbly actress put her remarkable cleavage front and center as she showed off her jaw-dropping physique in a flirty, low-cut dress. For her nocturnal saunter through the breathtaking coastal city, Sofia poured her voluptuous curves into a plunging black dress — one adorned with a whimsical cherry pattern.

The Hot Pursuit actress looked nothing short of enchanting in the fanciful dress. Covered in countless red cherries, the black frock seemed perfectly tailored to her hourglass figure, accentuating Sofia’s lithe waistline while highlighting all of her bountiful curves.

The dark-haired beauty flaunted her shapely bust in the revealing outfit. Boasting a sweetheart neckline and slightly puffy sleeves, the low-cut number beautifully framed her generous décolletage area, drawing all of the attention toward her buxom curves.

To make matters even more sweltering, Sofia unabashedly showed off her deep cleavage in the plunging cherry dress, nearly spilling out of the clingy number. Rocking a bold red lipstick that complemented the palette of her eye-catching frock, the ravishing actress cut a seductive — yet elegant — figure in the chic garment, managing to look both sexy and sophisticated.

Showing impeccable sense of style, the gorgeous Latina paired up her black-and-red dress with chunky nude wedges and accessorized with a matching raffia purse. Ever the glam queen, Sofia added glitz to her attire with an entire collection of sparkling jewelry, which included large drop-down earrings, a couple of shiny bracelets, and a massive statement ring on her finger.

Unsurprisingly, the new photo immediately caught the eye of Sofia’s fans, receiving a lot of love from her 16.7 million Instagram followers. In the space of two hours, the pic garnered more than 69,000 likes, in addition to nearly 370 comments.

“I love a cherry dress!” wrote one person.

“[A]dorable,” penned another, ending their assessment of Sofia’s youthful, stylish look with a heart-eyes emoji.

“You remind me of Sophia Loren in this pic,” quipped a third Instagram user, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“[G]orgeous queen,” remarked a fifth person.

One of Sofia’s adoring fans had this to say.