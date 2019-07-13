Heidi Klum Reportedly Planning Star-Studded Second Wedding To Tom Kaulitz In August

Heidi Klum is reportedly getting ready to say “I do” again. Hollywood Life reports that the 46-year-old blonde bombshell is planning a glitzy second wedding to Tom Kaulitz on a yacht this August and many of her celebrity friends have been invited.

According to their article, the guest list includes Tim Gunn, Twin Peaks star Kyle McLachlan, fashion designer Michael Kors, America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, and the members of Tom’s band, Tokio Hotel, among others. Hollywood Life claims that Tom’s brother Bill Kaulitz confirmed that the second ceremony is being planned and that he recently hosted a three-day bachelor party for his brother in Las Vegas.

News of Heidi and Tom’s first secret wedding recently surfaced in the news. People Magazine reported that the wedding took place in February of this year and that the couple got a confidential marriage certificate in California. According to TMZ, the wedding came about two months after Tom proposed to the host of Germany’s Next Top Model on Christmas Eve, 2018.

As People noted, Tom and Heidi have reportedly been dating since the early months of 2018. The couple made its red carpet debut in May 2018 when they stepped out at the Cannes amfAR Gala in 2018.

Kaulitz is 29-years-old, which means he’s close to 20 years younger than his new wife. Heidi has said that it’s something she hardly thinks about except when she’s asked about it in interviews.

“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Heidi said in an interview with InStyle in July 2018. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

The interview also revealed that Heidi has a laid-back attitude when it comes to aging.

“I don’t really think about getting older that much — I mean, know it’s happening to me, it’s happening to all of us,” she said. “But it’s not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’

Loading...

Heidi regularly shows her love for Tom on her Instagram page. She recently posted a time-lapse video in which she’s carefully cutting his beard, and you can see them kiss several times during the short clip.

Her fans can probably expect to see more of their PDA now that they’re husband-and-wife.