Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads In Cropped Tank & Metallic Leggings

Jennifer Lopez is continuing to take New York City by storm.

The artist-mogul, currently in the Big Apple for work, has spent the past few months in the City That Never Sleeps to film her movie, Hustlers.

While there, she has undoubtedly been busy with a number of projects, with the press and on her tour. Still, the mother of two takes time to walk around the city when she can while enjoying quality time with her kids.

Lopez does all this while always looking her best. In fact, the singer appears especially amazing while wearing a chic workout ensemble in new photos shared by The Daily Mail.

In the snaps, the 49-year-old was wearing a tiny white tank top that reads “VICTORIA” in big, blue letters. She wore the garment tied in the front, offering a glimpse of her toned and tanned abs. On the bottom, Lopez’s killer curves were on show as she wore metallic pink leggings. Her toned arms were also on display in the sexy look with the brunette beauty wearing her long tresses slicked back into a bun. The singer carried a silver and gold studded water bottle in one hand and a cell phone in the other.

Lopez accessorized the look with a pair of reflective pink sunglasses as well as white sneakers with a little bit of pink detail. According to the report, J-Lo was headed to the park for her outing, where she was meeting up with her twins — Max and Emme. The kiddos are currently on tour with their mom and over the past few weeks, Jennifer has been sharing photos and videos of the 11-year-olds.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Lopez took to social media to share a new snapshot of her kids posing for a photo backstage at her “It’s My Party Tour”. The two look as close as can be with Max standing over his sister’s shoulder, giving her a big hug. He looks like a spitting image of his famous father, Marc Anthony, as he rocks a plain white-shirt and green colored baseball cap.

Max presses his cheek against his sister’s and smiles big for the photo. Next to him sits his sister, Emme, who is also closing her eyes in the photo. The 11-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and straight and presses her cheek against her brothers while grabbing his arm. She is rocking a red sweatshirt and also has a piece in her ear. The post earned Jenny from the Block a lot of attention with over 1 million likes in addition to 5,000-plus comments.

Fans can follow all of Lopez’s photos on Instagram.