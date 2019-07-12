Man Stole Car, Found With Uranium, Rattlesnake, Whiskey

A man pulled over by Oklahoma police for an expired tag gave the cops quite a surprise when they found more than was bargained for.

Well, first of all, the Ford Explorer the man was driving was stolen. Police said they found a canister of radioactive uranium, used to create nuclear electricity, according to KOCO 5 News.

Also found: a rattlesnake. The snake was found in an aquarium in the back seat as the vehicle was taken to the impound lot, according to ABC News. And to pull it all together, of course, they found a bottle Kentucky Deluxe whiskey.

It doesn’t look good for the guy later identified as 41-year-old Stephen Jennings. Guthrie, Oklahoma police, located about 30 miles from Oklahoma City, also said Jennings’ driver’s license was suspended and the car he was driving was reported stolen.

Jennings then told officers he had a firearm in the center console.

“So now he’s got a rattlesnake, a stolen vehicle, firearm and somebody under arrest,” Guthrie Police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs told KFOR,

Officers said when they searched the car, they found the gun and an opened bottle of the Kentucky whiskey. A silver canister containing a yellow powdery substance was also found inside the car, according to police.

“The canister advised that the yellow in color powdery substance was uranium,” read the police report.

“When that happens, of course, we call in a company that deals with that specifically, and it’s taken safely into possession,” Gibbs said to CNN. “The uranium is the wild card in that situation.”

The Emergency Management Institute responded and verified that the substance was radioactive material.

“It was nothing we were concerned of as far as him using it as a weapon of mass destruction,” Gibbs told NBC News. “It’s very low radioactivity.”

Jennings was charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor counts of transporting an open container of liquor, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and failure to carry a security verification form, according to KOCO 5.

Also in the car was a woman: Rachael Rivera, 30. She was charged with the possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

The Guthrie Police Department has not filed charges related to the uranium or the rattlesnake; officers are still looking into a potential motive, according to CNN.

Jennings remains jailed in Logan County in Oklahoma, according to The Associated Press.