Danielle Knudson Sizzles In A Bondage Inspired Black Bikini With Her BFF

Canadian stunner Danielle Knudson sent pulses racing after modeling a racy black bondage inspired bikini with her best friend Melody Tuyết-Mai de la Fe. The pair stunned in Knudson’s Instagram update as they reclined on a pink chair while at the beach.

The blonde bombshell has modeled for magazines ranging from Maxim to Sports Illustrated, as well as being a social media sensation with over 482,000 followers — a number that grows daily. In addition, the Elite model has earned contracts with companies such Guess Lingerie and Adore Me. It was the latter company Danielle showcased in her recent Instagram upload.

In the picture, Danielle’s blonde hair is swept to the side as she gives the camera her most smoldering look. Her black bikini top is a classic triangle shape, and features silver rings at the bust and shoulders so that straps can wrap around her upper rib cage and line the curve of her cleavage. Two more straps criss-cross around her toned abs, showcasing her hourglass figure to its best advantage.

Melody lies behind her, posed on her side to face the camera. The Vietnamese-Australian has her brunette locks styled in classic waves and pushed to the side like her bff’s. Melody’s bikini top is a scoop shape, and features a corset style tie in the center. It also sports a white embroidered trim around the edges.

Both models let their killer bodies be the feature, wearing little — if any — make up, and no accessories.

The photo quickly earned over 3,000 likes within four hours, as well as over 50 comments.

“Both are looking sexy gorgeous n amazing,” wrote one fan, using two fire and a lips emoji to express his thoughts on the picture.

“Simply stunning as always with such attitude and personality! #wow #speechless,” added a second.

“Good God Danielle,” concluded a third, also using the fire emoji.

Melody is a consistent figure on Danielle’s social media. In fact, as reported by The Inquisitr, the two had recently spent July Fourth together on a boat in Miami. The pair filmed a video where they danced to Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the U.S.A.” as a third friend waved the American flag in the background.

Loading...

Danielle also posted a picture of the pair back in May, where she joked the two were on a “date” in Miami. In the picture, the Canadian dons a white twisted top with a ruffled blue skirt, while Melody stunned in a white floral crop top and maxi skirt set.

The photo earned nearly 4,000 likes and 25 comments.