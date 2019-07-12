Natalie Roser Rocks Bikini That Hugs Her In All The Right Places

Natalie Roser shared a new photo from the 1 Hotel in South Beach, and she’s getting her fans’ attention with a colorful bikini. The swimsuit was light pink for the most part with dark pink accents. The top was a halter-style, save for a cutout in the middle that left her cleavage exposed. In addition, the bikini bottoms were matching, with the same color combination. The cut of the bottoms were a classic brief-style.

Behind her, fans could see a luxurious room with rustic accents, including wood paneling that had a modern touch. There was also a white couch, wooden coffee table, and a plant in the corner. The model stood in the doorway with two sheer curtains on either side of her. In one photo, Natalie gave a sultry look. In a second photo, she smiled widely and placed her left hand on her hips. The photos have received over 16,000 likes.

This photo was just a sliver of her adventures in Florida. Yesterday, she shared another update of herself in workout gear as she talked about what she was looking forward to this weekend. The backdrop was filled with palm trees and green foliage, while Roser wore an all-black outfit. It consisted of a sports bra with a cutout in the front center, along with tight biker shorts. The shorts also had cutouts, which left parts of her upper thigh exposed.

And considering that Natalie often models bikinis and lingerie, it’s no surprise that she’s been enjoying Miami Beach to the fullest. Three days ago, she shared photos of herself in a hot red bikini that left her fans wanting more. The Instagram update had two photos, both showing her at the ocean.

The first photo was of her standing up with the water in the backdrop, while the second photo showed her standing in the ocean, which almost reached her hips.

Roser previously revealed some of her fitness secrets to Grazia, as many of her fans may wonder how she manages to maintain her physique so well.

“I do a lot of different things, I don’t like to stick to one type of exercise because this way my body responds better and doesn’t get used to just running or just a Pilates class.”

Loading...

Natalie’s exercise regimen appears to be varied, but is also tried and true.

“On a more relaxed day or one where I don’t want to think too hard about what I want to do, I like running on the treadmill or running outside and then I do a reformer Pilates class where I get in, get it done and tick all the boxes,” she added.