Rumors Swirl That Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss’ Friendship Is On The Rocks

It was at the end of last month that Taylor Swift took to Tumblr to blast music mogul Scooter Braun after his company Ithaca Holdings LLC purchased Big Machine Label Group. Being the record label that released Taylor’s first six albums, Braun was now the owner of those master records. In her Tumblr post, Swift referred to the situation as a “worst case scenario” while she described the music mogul as a “bully.”

“Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create. Thankfully, I left my past in Scott’s hands and not my future,” Swift penned in her post as she made plans to move forward with her career.

According to Refinery29, the rift between Scooter and Taylor extends far beyond the manager and singer as other celebrities have taken sides on who they do and don’t support on the issue.

While Halsey was quick to show support for Swift and Justin Bieber opted to support Braun, Karlie Kloss – who has a close relationship with both – remained silent on the matter. In addition to being managed by Scooter, Kloss is known to be a close friend to both her manager and Swift.

Screenshots shared by Pop Crave News on Instagram reveal Swift’s stylist and friend, Ashley Avignone, adding fuel to the drama by suggesting the silence of Kloss does not mean she and Taylor are on good terms. In fact, the stylist claims the friendship between Kloss and Swift is on the rocks.

Refinery29 also hypothesizes that Kloss’ silence might be alluding to the fact that she is taking Braun’s side of the argument. It has been revealed by numerous sources that the duo are close enough that Braun was on the guest list for Kloss’ wedding to Josh Kushner.

The screenshot shared by Pop Crave News suggests Kloss and Swift may not be on good terms because Karlie allegedly spilled details of Taylor’s career with Braun.

Taylor’s Tumblr post revealed to her fans that despite her sadness over losing most of her life’s work, she remains optimistic about the future and what is to come.

She mentions that she is now more at ease and confident with her new label as she is working with people who agree that she should retain ownership of the music she creates.

Taylor Swift's Lawyer Says She Was 'Never' Given Opportunity to Buy Her Music Outright Like Scooter Braun https://t.co/1UjQFI6hzy — People (@people) July 3, 2019

Swift also penned a message for other young up and coming artists out there in hopes of steering them clear of those who might be out to take advantage of their talent.

“Hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make.”

Swift’s newest album Lover is set to drop on August 29th.