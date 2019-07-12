Ramona Singer Sells Swanky NYC Apartment For $4 Million

Ramona Singer is finally moving on from the place that she has called home for over 20 years.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City star know, Singer has gone through a number of life events in her gorgeous New York City apartment including a divorce, her daughter, Avery Singer, leaving for college, and of course it’s the home she lived in when she got her start on the hit Bravo show.

The Daily Mail reveals that Ramona’s former apartment is currently under escrow after having sold for a cool $4 million.

And while $4 million is a pretty penny for the stunning pad, Singer reportedly listed the apartment back in 2018 for $5 million. She took it off of the market after it didn’t sell the first time around and did a little bit of decorating and remodeling before re-listing it. The publication shared a number of photos from the bright apartment that sits on the 16th floor of an upscale New York City building.

There’s plenty of room in the spacious digs with over 2,500 square feet of living space and four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Last year, Ramona said that she wanted to sell the apartment to move into something smaller since she’s now an empty nester. The publication shares that Ramona has already moved into another apartment in the East 60s, and she also has another large home in Southampton as well.

Loading...

As fans know, Ramona and her husband, Mario Singer, split up back in 2014 after he was accused of having an affair. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2016, but since then, the two have remained on good terms, and Mario has even made a few appearances on the hit Bravo show this season. In an interview with Bravo, the reality star opened up about her relationship with her ex, admitting that the two of them are getting along really well.

“I think it’s really important for women not to harbor ill will towards their exes. I don’t care what they do to you, especially if you share a child. And negative energy creates negative things and I got rid of all that negative energy and I forgave him and we’re in a good place. We really are.”

Singer’s Bravo boss, Andy Cohen, also shared that he’s noticed a big change in Singer since the split. According to the Cohen, Ramona is now a lot less demanding and she’s become a lot more calm as well.