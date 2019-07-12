Hailey Clauson Stuns In Tiny Blue Bikini

Hailey Clauson has been feeling the summer vibes for weeks now, and recently shared a bikini photo at the beginning of July that captured the mood perfectly. The Instagram update, with garnered over 13,000 likes, showed Hailey standing in front of a light blue body of water while wearing a string bikini with a classic cut, including bottoms with side ties.

The model pulled her hair back in a casual ponytail, and accessorized with multiple gold necklaces. These included a choker-style gold band, along with a cross necklace that she seemingly wrapped around her neck twice. Clauson also rocked a pair of very thin gold hoop earrings, and pushed her sunglasses on the top of her head for the shot. She gave a slight smile for the camera, and appeared to be enjoying her time in the sun.

While the model doesn’t post daily on social media, she’s been keeping up a steady stream of eye-catching images. Her newest photo also exuded summer vibes, showing her sitting in a pink outdoor chair that was very low to the ground. Hailey wore a strappy and lacy bustier, and grabbed the sides of the chair with her hands. She wore her short hair down, and glanced up at the camera. Behind her, you could see tons of green foliage.

And right now, Clauson has several Instagram Stories that are giving fans an even closer look at her colorful life. One Story showed Hailey posing with Devon Carlson, who noted in her Instagram bio that she’s the co-founder and designer of Wildflower Cases. Hailey smiled widely for the photo in a black dress with a pink floral pattern, while Devon sported a lacy, floral white bra and looked equally excited.

Another update was a series of videos of Clauson going kickboxing, as that’s something that she’s previously posted about on social media, as reported by Maxim.

“So the beauty of your boyfriend being your boxing trainer is that you get to take out all your anger on him in the ring. It’s very good for the relationship.”

Also worth noting is that models have to maintain their maximum physique at all times, because photoshoots happen year-round. So it’s likely that for Clauson, boxing is a way to make her workouts more varied than focusing on traditional workout routines alone.

Watching Hailey boxing, it’s possible to see that she’s super-focused and intense. Hopefully she’ll post more videos of her workouts in the near future.