All About The British Heiress Who Became Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Madam, Ghislaine Maxwell

After Jeffrey Epstein’s bombshell arrest, many are now looking into the identity of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged pimp. Though the 57-year-old has not been indicted, the confidante of the infamous pedophile for two decades is likely feeling anxious in light of his latest arrest.

Maxwell was originally a British socialite, and grew up in a wealthy household as the daughter of well known publisher Robert Maxwell. Ghislaine moved to the United States in 1991, shortly after her father’s death, according to The Cut.

Less than a year after relocating to America, Maxwell reportedly started dating Epstein. It is unclear how the two met but a 1992 profile from New York magazine described the couple, writing that Maxwell “lent a little pizzazz to the lower-profile Epstein.”

“The Oxford-educated Maxwell, described by many as a man-eater (she flies her own helicopter and was recently seen dining with [Bill] Clinton at Nello’s on Madison Avenue), lives in her own townhouse a few blocks away. Epstein is frequently seen around town with a bevy of comely young women but there has been no boldfaced name to replace Maxwell.”

After the two romantically parted ways, they remained linked in what victims have called an “organized crime family.” Many victims, including Virginia Roberts, claimed that Maxwell was the reason many of them became involved with Epstein. The British native would pretend to offer the young girls modeling, fashion and educational opportunities. However, it was truly a front to procure young women for Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell with supermodel Naomi Campbell. Mark Mainz / Getty Images

Maxwell allegedly even helped procure women for Epstein’s friends, including Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom. An anonymous source recently discussed how she was brought to Buckingham Palace for an intimate dinner with the so-called party prince, reported The Inquisitr.

Maxwell was not only friends with Prince Andrew, but she was also friends with other famous figures. She was even present — and given a prime seat — at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

Here’s Ghislaine Maxwell, by many accounts Jeffrey Epstein’s “pimp” and “groomer of girls” at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/leBUwqoWnT — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) July 7, 2019

But Maxwell may soon be facing legal trouble. In court depositions from 2009, two former house managers claimed under oath that she kept pictures of young women engaged in sexual acts — and that those pictures could qualify as child pornography.

In 2017, Sarah Ransome also accused Maxwell of threatening her with violence or career retribution if Ransome did not have sex with Maxwell and Epstein clients. A lawsuit was filed and then later dropped.

Right now, lawyers are fighting to unseal documents relating to Maxwell’s involvement. Despite her team’s best efforts, a conference to determine which documents should be unsealed has been scheduled for July 25.