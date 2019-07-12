‘Playboy’ Model Elsie Hewitt Leaves Little To The Imagination In White Bra & Matching Thong

Elsie Hewitt’s latest Instagram post is absolute fire. As fans are well aware, the Playboy model has posed for a number of spreads in her day, and luckily for those who follow her on social media, Hewitt shares plenty of photos from her shoots on Instagram. In the most recent photo that was shared for her 700,000-plus fans, Elsie sizzles in a NSFW ensemble once again.

The hot, new post is in black and white, showing the model standing in the mirror with her back facing the camera. She wears her hair in a high bun with a big scrunchie on top while she looks into the mirror with her face barely visible. The stunner leans over the sink, giving fans a great glimpse at her amazing backside in a tiny pair of white thong undies as well as a matching white bra.

In the caption of the image, the model jokes that she “didn’t see” the camera there. The post has been live on her account for just about a day but it’s already earned her rave reviews from her army of fans with over 42,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of Elsie’s followers commented on the photo with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji while countless others took the time to gush over her amazing body. A few other fans simply dropped a line to let Hewitt know that they’re big fans of hers.

“You are the Queen for a reason,” one follower wrote.

” I don’t even have the words to say what I’m thinking,” another user wrote, tagging a friend in the post.

“Well I didn’t miss you just beautiful,” one more user wrote on the image.

Hewitt is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure to her army of fans and she has done so in a bikini on a number of occasions. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the brunette beauty showed off her body in a knit white swimsuit. In the amazing and beautiful up-close image, the beauty stands in a cabana in Malibu and strikes a pose. While her hair blows in the wind, Elsie dons a serious look on her face while gazing straight into the camera. The Playboy bombshell goes makeup-free in the image, but still looks beautiful with her toned and tanned skin glowing in the photo. She wears her long, dark locks down and straight with a few stands blowing in the wind.

That particular photo also garnered a lot of attention for Elsie — with over 360 comments.