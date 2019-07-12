Trump Biographer Says President ‘Admired’ Jeffrey Epstein, Bought Miss America To Have ‘Access To Women’

On Monday, as USA Today reported, billionaire Jeffrey Epstein — known for being friends with a number of high-profile Americans, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — was charged with one count of sex trafficking and one count of sex-trafficking conspiracy.

The convictions could result in up to 45 years in jail.

Nearly all of the disgraced billionaire’s friends have since attempted to distance themselves from the case.

As The New York Times reported, Clinton’s office said that the former president “knows nothing about the terrible crimes.”

Much like Clinton, Trump has also attempted to distance himself from the man he once called a “terrific guy,” stating to have never been a “fan” of the accused pedophile, according to BBC.

But President Trump is not telling the truth, according to his biographer, Tim O’Brien. In an interview with MSNBC broadcast Friday, the author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald revealed a number of previously unknown details about the Trump-Epstein relationship, Raw Story reports.

Trump and Epstein “knew each other well from 1987 until at least 2002,” he revealed, adding that the president used to talk about the billionaire as someone he “admired.”

“I spent about two years, a lot of time with Trump in the mid-2000s, and he routinely talked about Jeffrey Epstein as someone he admired, he felt they were in sync.”

Trump admired a number of things about Epstein, according to O’Brien, including the fact that the accused pedophile was able to “pursue women whenever he wanted to.”

O’Brien then explained that he believes there are similarities between Epstein and Trump, which he said explains the president’s affinity for the accused pedophile.

The biographer then recounted an interaction with Trump. The event took place on the Upper East Side, shortly after the now-president bought the rights to the Miss America beauty pageant. Trump, O’Brien told MSNBC, said that he had bought the pageant in order to be able to introduce women to his son, Eric.

The president and his biographer went into the offices of Miss America, O’Brien recounted, where Trump was able to be around the young women participating in the beauty pageant.

“It was just a very uncomfortable environment with him around these women because I think his sole reason for buying the pageant, it was not a business decision, it was an access to women decision,” O’Brien said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although President Trump claims to not have been close with Epstein, scans from Epstein’s phone book show that the accused pedophile had 16 ways to contact Trump and members of his family.