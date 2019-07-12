Kylie Jenner’s Naked Video Causes A Stir On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is one powerful woman. The 21-year-old is featured on various media outlets on account of being the world’s youngest billionaire, and as it seems, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s latest Instagram video appears to be turning gay people straight, as a number of LGBTQ celebrities jokingly commented.

Earlier on Friday, Kylie took to her Instagram to post a video of herself lying naked under sheer-netted crystals. The Kylie Skin promotion sent out the beauty range’s products in a pretty sensational way – while Kylie’s modesty was protected, her womanly assets were on show. The booty and cleavage-flashing reminded fans just why Kylie’s curves are world-famous – given the responses from certain users, though, this billionaire’s body has impacted them in a rather unexpected way.

“Whewwwwww I think I turned straight for that one min,” read a comment left by Tokyo Stylez.

The celebrity hairstylist — whose real name is William Jackson — is openly gay. His comment received over 3,700 likes – clearly, the platform was agreeing with the response. One fan even offered a brief reply.

“Me too,” they wrote.

A separate comment received the thumbs-up from over 700 users.

“Suddenly I’m straight”

It looked like Kylie was doing more than just having a number of fans jokingly question their sexuality.

“This video got me pregnant,” makeup guru Nikita Dragun quipped.

Comments like the ones quoted above are commonplace on social media. It’s more than likely that the above remarks served as the users’ way of showering the Kylie Cosmetics CEO with compliments. That said, these quips proved to be massively popular.

Popularity, in itself, is applicable to Kylie in general. This sensation has numerous fans – one is even a celebrity on account of being a superfan. Johnny Cyrus comes with an Instagram following of 199,000, and his fame largely centers around being Kylie’s biggest admirer.

Kylie Skin marks the youngest Kardashian-Jenner’s second major business venture. It follows the immense success of the 2015-launched cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie Skin‘s website comes with a message from its founder.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe it’s finally here! Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!”

The comments to Kylie’s video today did not exclusively center around her sizzling body. The star was also complimented on her beauty and success. Fans of Kylie Skin also seemed pumped to see some new merchandise.