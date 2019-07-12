Kendall Jenner Shares Close-Up Photo Of Her Bare Chest In See-Through Shirt

Kendall Jenner is not afraid to show some skin on social media, and she proved that this week with a very racy post.

On Friday, Kendall took to her Instagram account to share a close-up photo of her chest as she went braless in a see-through, white shirt on her Story.

In the NSFW photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing as she holds her phone up, likely to a mirror for the selfie. The photo is zoomed in on Jenner’s midsection as her bare chest can be seen through the sheer material of the thin, white tank top.

Kendall leaves nothing to the imagination in the photo, as she also shows off her tiny waist and toned arms. The Victoria’s Secret model rocks a pair of light-colored jeans in the sexy snapshot and adds some white polish on her nails.

Kendall’s hair appears to be pulled back into a ponytail behind her head, although she cuts her face out of the racy picture.

The reality star left no caption for the photograph, as she seemingly wanted to show off her curves and bare chest in the risque photo that her loyal fans likely went wild over upon seeing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner is now living it up as a single woman following her split from Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Ben Simmons.

Kendall has even already been romantically linked to yet another basketball star, Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma. However, sources tell Entertainment Tonight that the pair aren’t dating, despite spending the Fourth of July holiday together on a yacht.

“They’ve run in the same circle for a while and there’s no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben,” a source told the outlet.

Recently, Jenner opened up about how she views her romantic relationships during an interview with Vogue Australia.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” Kendall said.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she added.

Fans can keep up with Kendall Jenner’s busy supermodel life by following her on Instagram, or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.