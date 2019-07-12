Emily Ratajkowski Grabs Her Chest In Sultry New Instagram Pic

Emily Ratajkowski put on a very sultry display in one of her latest Instagram photos. The gorgeous supermodel – who famously runs her own brand of swimsuits and lingerie, Inamorata Woman – treated her social media fans to a head-turning snap on Friday. The new pic, shared earlier this morning on her label’s Instagram page, earned her some viral attention, while also shining fresh light on Emily’s latest bodywear collection.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model has recently been reeling in some massive engagement with her sizzling bikini shots. As The Inquisitr previously covered, Emily has been enjoying a lot of attention on social media while busily promoting her brand’s newest bikini collection. After securing some notoriety for the Inamorata Woman SWIM line with a scorching photoshoot that brought Instagram to its knees, per another report from The Inquisitr, the dazzling entrepreneur now appears to have shifted her focus toward her label’s brand-new bodywear collection.

Ever the savvy businesswoman, Emily proved to be her best advertising as she showcased an eye-catching ensemble from her recently released line of crop tops, skirts, and biker shorts. Not wanting her Inamorata BODY line to fall behind in popularity, the Instagram sensation showed off her modeling chops and business acumen by posing for a sweltering shot that featured a sexy co-ord from her newest collection.

For the steamy photo, Emily slipped into a tiny crop top in a splendid vintage gray color. Boasting a revealing tank-top design, the skimpy garment ended right beneath her chest line, offering a copious view of Emily’s incredibly toned upper body. The dark-haired beauty paired up the item with a matching skirt — a clingy number that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Photographed against a peach-colored background, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model unapologetically flashed the flesh in the chic ensemble. Emily exposed a generous amount of skin in the stylish two-piece, showing off her slender arms, sculpted shoulders, and muscular back in the sleeveless cropped tank top. Likewise, her washboard abs were also on display as the Vogue model bared her midriff to show off her flat stomach and impossibly narrow waistline.

To showcase the trendy ensemble, Emily struck a provocative pose, one meant to keep fans glued to their screens. As she looked directly into the camera with an intense gaze, the pillowy-lipped model wrapped her hands and arms around her chest in a seemingly bashful, coquettish gesture. Her posture drew even further attention to her scantily-clad upper body. At the same time, her curve-hugging, skintight skirt lured the eye toward her chiseled hips and perky backside.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily showcased a very similar outfit in another torrid pic posted two weeks ago to her label’s Instagram page. While the new photo saw the brunette bombshell covering her chest with her arms, her busty assets were on full display in that particular shot.

As expected, Emily’s sultry photo immediately caught the eye of her fans, garnering more than 8,500 likes. In addition, a couple of dozen people dropped by the comments section to compliment the model on her enticing look.

“So beautiful,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji for emphasis.

“In love with this colour,” penned another, ending their post with a pair of sparkles emoji.

“Perfection,” read a third message, trailed by a trio of flattering emoji.

