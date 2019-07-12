South African Bombshell Genevieve Morton Strikes Yoga Pose In Tiny Bikini

Genevieve Morton has been soaking up as much sun as possible while staying active and focused as she practiced yoga in a recent Instagram post. Earlier this week, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she showed off her yoga skills while wearing a tiny bikini that put her famous figure in full evidence.

In the photo, the South African bombshell was seen striking a one-legged king pigeon pose. For this pose, one leg is bent in front of the upright torso while the other leg reaches for the head as the person arches the back toward the foot.

Morton had both hands in front of her as she stretched her upper body toward the sky. As she engaged in the beautiful pose, she was wearing a two-piece floral print bikini that consisted of a triangle top with thin straps that tied behind the model’s neck. She teamed her top with a matching bottom that sat low on her frame, helping to accentuate her curvy backside as well as her derriere.

The pose the 33-year-old bombshell was striking, in combination with the bikini, further showcased her booty and overall strong physique.

The model was wearing her blonde hair loose as it cascaded onto her lower back. While Morton didn’t disclose the location of her photo, she was on a beach endowed by clear turquoise waters. She engaged in her yoga practice on a low rocky wall as the ocean glistened in the background against the darkening sky that suggested a storm was fast approaching.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Morton shared with her 367,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 3,300 likes and just shy of 80 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the South African beauty took to the comments section,gushing over her good looks and sharing their admiration for her.

“Finally the best of best ever posts a bikini shot,” one user raved, following the comment with a series of emoji depicting a queen, a heart eyes smiley, a heart and hands raised.

“That is a great picture, really out of character for you but I like it a lot, very nice,” another fan chimed in.

“Amazing pic. Where is that?” a third fan asked, though Morton hadn’t replied, as of the time of writing.