‘Big Brother’ 21 Spoilers: Bella Puts Her Hands On Kemi In Argument

Things have been heating up in the Big Brother house, and it’s got nothing to do with the showmances and hookups. Thursday night’s live eviction saw the first calling out of the season, with Kemi Faknule pointing the finger at Isabella “Bella” Wang and Nick Maccarone. Kemi accused the couple of playing both sides of the house, and everything exploded once the live episode went off the air.

The live feeds Twitter account posted footage of the verbal altercation between Bella and Kemi, which ended with Bella’s hand on Kemi’s arm. Despite the fact that the two women were very close at the beginning of the season, they couldn’t be further from each other at this point.

Kemi started to remove herself from the conversation by leaving the room when Bella non-threateningly followed after her. Kemi turned around to tell Bella not to follow her, and the two ladies were standing almost face-to-face. Bella told Kemi she didn’t need to stand so close to her when she placed her hand on Kemi’s arm to physically suggest she walk away. Kemi then swatted Bella’s arm away and Sam Smith interjected to make sure the women didn’t get physical with one another.

Some live feed viewers were asking that Bella be evicted for putting her hands on Kemi, but it’s unlikely that production would intervene in that way since it wasn’t anything major. The hashtag #ExpelBella became a popular trend on Twitter last night among live feed viewers after the altercation, with fans hoping producers would take matters into their own hands.

Kemi detailed the incident with Jessica Milagros later in the evening, since she was absent from the room when it happened.

“[Bella] twisted me to walk away, so I pushed her arm away. First of all, b****, don’t touch me. It’s already heated. You are lucky I didn’t beat your f*****g a**,” Kemi said according to BB Updates Twitter account.

Bella went to the diary room after her argument with Kemi, but it’s not known what she discussed while she was in there. Traditionally in the Big Brother house, when something like this happens, CBS and the producers will give the guilty party a warning for their behavior, like they have earlier this season with Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews for their alleged racially motivated comments.

Big Brother airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, and Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.