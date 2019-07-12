Rita Ora Gets On Hands & Knees In Sizzling Instagram Snapshot

Rita Ora celebrated her arrival at Budapest on Instagram just a few hours ago by climbing on a table in the aircraft she flew in on before striking a pose on her hands and knees. With her mouth gaping wide, the singing sensation was glowing with joy as she rocked an all-white ensemble.

The snapshot, which was posted late this afternoon, has already received more than 65,000 and gotten over 300 comments from fans and followers. Despite the slightly provocative pose, the singer was giving off some super-sleek vibes in an off-white one-piece long sleeve jumpsuit. Ora’s garment featured a cropped leg and cuffed sleeve with a black accent button. It also had an orange-and-yellow chest stripe detail, which really complimented her look and her sunkissed skin tone.

Rita paired the jumpsuit look with a pair of sunny yellow shoes and a generous amount of chunky gold bracelets, as well as an even heavier gold heart necklace. She wore her dyed blonde hair slicked back and around her shoulders, with her long fringe bangs down over her forehead. Her makeup was very sun glow themed with a bronze cheek, dark orange lip, and brown tone eyeshadow, which she matched to a brown nail color.

A few hours prior to the post-flight post, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress commanded the attention of her 15.1 million followers with an electric snapshot as she announced finding a “new look.”

The photo featured Ora standing in the middle of a racetrack with vibrant colored vehicles and headlights blurred in the background as the flew past her. Rita’s platinum blonde curls blew in the wind as she wore an attention-grabbing pair of bright blue-and-yellow racer pants and matching long-sleeved cropped jacket.

The skintight pants allowed the actress to put her curvaceous form on full display. Rita rocked a semi-sheer white mesh fitted bodysuit underneath the jacket top that complemented her busty bosom and toned midriff. The singer also drew attention toward her face with unique silk patterned bandannas that blended well with the theme of the outfit.

In just a few hours since the snapshots hit her profile, Ora’s massive Instagram following has collectively showered both photos with over 200,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Overwhelmed with her beauty in both photos, many kept their comments simple with nothing more than fire and heart emoji.

“You look really beautiful and lovely,” one fan penned in the comments.

A second added, “Every look is flawless.”