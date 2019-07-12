Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Sexy Black Dress

Sofia Vergara is having the time of her life while on vacation with hubby Joe Manganiello.

During the past few days, the brunette bombshell has shared photos with fans from her picturesque European getaway as she cruised around with Joe on a yacht for a good portion of the trip. During her getaway, the Modern Family star dazzled in a number of gorgeous dresses and bikinis and earlier today, she delighted her 16 million-plus followers in a sexy black dress in a shot taken in Anacapri.

In the trip update, Vergara wowed fans with four new photos. In the first image in the series, the actress posed on a ledge with a mountain and ocean behind her. A number of boats appeared in the background — making for a stunning shot. Smiling wide for the camera while raising her hands in the air, Vergara looked thrilled to be on vacation. Sofia was stunning while wearing minimal makeup and while sporting large sunglasses.

As usual, the actress looked absolutely beautiful in a black dress that was fitted at the top and that billowed on the bottom. She accessorized the look with a pair of nude sandals and matching purse.

The next image in the deck showed Manganiello posing in the same exact spot as his wife. The actor looked incredibly handsome in brown shirt, navy shorts and a pair of shades.

The third photo was simply a shot of the beautiful scenery that surrounded the couple while the last image in the deck showed Vergara posing in a green-filled area with a statue just behind her.

Since the post went live on the actress’s account, the image earned Sofia plenty of attention from her loyal fans with more than 82,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some followers commented on the stellar photo to tell Sofia to enjoy her time on vacation while countless others simply commented on her never-ending beauty.

“You both look so great! And Joe models those clothes waaaaaay better than I would,” one fan commented.

“My favorite couple in Hollywood, you make your life normal through your healthy relationship,” one more follower raved.

“The most beautiful view, best food, BEST Limincello and what a boat ride around the island. My dad’s favorite place on earth,” another follower wrote, adding a red heart emoji for emphasis.

Hopefully, Sofia Vergara will keep the vacation photos coming because her fans are totally digging them.