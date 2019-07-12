Ariel Winter Showcases Weight Loss In Short Dress

Ariel Winter flaunted her glam look in Westwood, California, this week as she showed up for an Ulta event looking chic.

According to the Daily Mail, Winter was photographed showing off her flawless figure as she posed for photos during the event wearing a short dress.

In the sexy snapshots, the Modern Family star is seen sporting a white mini dress with boasted orange and red embellishments.

The dress hugged Ariel’s curves, and put her lean legs on full display due to the short skirt. The actress had her long, red hair parted down the middle and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and around her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

Winter also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete her glam look.

Ariel finished off her ensemble with a pair of white, six-inch heels and multiple rings on her fingers.

Ariel’s dress also showed off her tiny waist, which she was is even smaller now that she has made a change in medication that caused her to lose some weight.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter recently opened up about her weight loss, revealing that switching her antidepressant helped her lose a few pounds.

“For years I had been on antidepressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way,” Winter wrote on Instagram.

The Modern Family star says she is feeling much better after the medication switch-up, although she was reluctant to make the change to begin with.

Meanwhile, Ariel is being cautious about her recent weight loss, revealing that she continues to hit the gym and eat as cleanly as possible in order to stay strong and healthy.

The actress even revealed that she wouldn’t mind gaining some weight back in the form of muscle, and says she hopes to focus on getting some curve back into her booty while she’s at the gym.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter’s life and her evolving looks by following the actress on her social media accounts.