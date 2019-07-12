Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Photo Of Son Crew On His 1st Birthday

Joanna Gaines’ youngest son just hit a milestone.

As fans know, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines shocked the world by announcing they were expecting baby No. 5 just shortly after leaving their hit HGTV show. Since then, the famous pair have had their hands full with five kiddos and countless businesses but they still remain humble on social media. In her most recent photo that was shared on Instagram, the home designer shared a photo with her youngest child to celebrate his first birthday.

In the sweet mother/son snapshot, Joanna holds the tot in her arms, and they are both all smiles for the photo op. Little Crew looks just like his dad Chip, wearing a plain white t-shirt and a pair of jean overalls. The little one looks happy sitting on his mother’s hip, and Joanna looks beautiful in a white tank top and salmon-colored skirt. The mother-of-five wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled along with just a hint of makeup. To go along with the sweet image is an equally-as-sweet caption.

“I can’t believe Baby Crew is already ONE! This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate,” she gushed. “I’m sharing some highlights from his first birthday party along with a few more updates on my blog at the link in profile.”

Within just a few short hours of the post going live on her account, the photo has earned Gaines a ton of attention with over 390,000 likes and upwards of 2,300-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to gush over how big the baby has gotten, countless others chimed in wish him a happy first birthday. A few others couldn’t help but let Joanna know how beautiful she looks.

“Why do you look like you’re 21 years old? I have one kid and already look 50,” one follower wrote.

“Omg he is so Mini Chip,” another user wrote.

“Aww happy birthday sweet boy!!!! We love y’all!! And this pic of you both is incredible,” one more chimed in.

Back on his actual birthday of June 22, Joanna shared a post and a few photos from the day that Crew was born. Along with a photo of her four other kids — Drake, Emme, Ella, and Duke — sitting outside the hospital room waiting to meet their baby brother, Jo also shared a few shots of him on as a newborn. Like her other post — this one earned a ton of attention with over 1.3 million likes and 8,800 comments.

Happy birthday, Crew!