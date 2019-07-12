‘Maxim’ Stunner Rachel Bush Shows Off Plenty Of Booty In Thong Bikini, Gets A Helping Hand From Her Sister

For Rachel Bush, showing off revealing Instagram pictures is now a family affair.

The Maxim stunner posted an Instagram picture of herself reclining on her stomach on the beach as she wore a barely there thong bikini, putting her booty on display. The 21-year-old model tagged her younger sister Jordan, an aspiring Instagram model herself, and showed a picture of how Jordan helped Rachel to line up the racy shot.

The picture was a huge hit with Rachel’s more than 1 million followers, many of whom gave props to her little sister for helping put it together. Jordan even snagged some credit for herself in the comment section.

“you’re welcome for blessing you with my touch,” she wrote.

The Instagram model sisters have collaborated before, and frequently share comments on each other’s revealing posts. But Rachel has a decidedly larger following, more than 10 times larger than her sister.

Rachel’s famous relationship likely plays a big part in that. The 21-year-old is married to Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, and used the attention from that relationship to help launch her career as a social media influencer.

As Rachel started to break through as a model, she was able to parlay the attention into some big gigs, including an appearance in Maxim. But it’s not all bikini photos and beach trips for Bush, who also uses her Instagram page to share a glimpse into the busy life of an NFL wife. During the NFL season, Rachel frequently shares pictures from stadiums across the country as she roots on her husband and the Buffalo Bills, and has opened up about the rigors of raising a young daughter while supporting her husband.

Rachel added that having a baby at age 19, while still trying to build a modeling career, was a challenge at first.

“Honestly it’s a lot of work,” Rachel told SportsGossip.com “Before having Aliyah it was a piece of cake. Besides the constant worrying about Jordan getting hurt or being alone when he traveled I was fine. Living my best life! Lol. Then when Aliyah came in the picture my whole world flipped upside down! She’s the most precious little angel and my biggest blessing don’t get me wrong, but at 19 I wasn’t really ready to take on NFL wifey and mommy life all at once.”

Rachel Bush seems to have the routine down now, juggling raising her daughter with fostering her growing Instagram career.