‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Gets Real About Her Infamous Arrest, Says She ‘Paid Very Dearly’

On Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen grilled Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps about her numerous run ins with the law, reports People. The Bravo host was making reference to Luann’s infamous 2017 arrest and her subsequent legal trouble.

People revealed the reality star was arrested on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, when an intoxicated Luann and an unidentified man allegedly trespassed into a hotel room. When officers arrived, the mother-of-two reportedly refused to leave the premises, instead slamming the door and proceededing to get violent. The reality star then shoved and kicked a police officer, as suggested by court documents that show the officer’s head injury was caused by the former countess.

Luann was later charged with felony charges of battery, trespassing, and disorderly intoxication. She avoided jail time and was granted a plea deal of a one-year probation, noted People. The sentence also included 50 hours of community service, two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week, weekly counseling sessions, and monthly psychiatric sessions. In addition, Luann was ordered to not consume alcohol or illegal drugs and was forced to keep a breathalyzer in her car.

The 54-year-old ended up failing her alcohol test. She admitted to drinking two mimosas after one of her cabaret performances. It was also later found out she was not attending her AA meetings. Due to her probation violation, the singer was briefly arrested and had to make an appearance in court.

“The outcome was that I got stricter probation rules until the end of August, so I’m almost done,” Luann explained to Andy. “Then this will be behind me, 100 percent. I paid very dearly… for one very big mistake.”

Despite her rocky past, Luann claims to be committed to her sobriety and wants to move forward.

“I’ll be glad to put it behind me and I feel like I really learned a lot about myself in this year…. I look at it right now as kind of a blessing, believe it or not, because it really made me step back and take a look at my drinking, etc,” the Bravo star said. “I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life.”

Luann has previously admitted she struggles with her addiction daily. However, she is determined to remain sober so she can live a healthy lifestyle and stay away from any more legal trouble.

To see more of Luann, be sure to watch The Real Housewives of New York City, airing Thursdays on Bravo.