Carmella Rose Sizzles In A Black Bikini

American model Carmella Rose — best known for being featured in Maxim magazine — recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 2.2 million fans to a new sultry video — one which left them drooling over her hotness.

In the video, the model could be seen wearing a provocative black bikini that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned legs and her pert derriere as she struck a side pose. The picture was taken while the model stood on a rooftop terrace, and per the geotag, it was captured in New York.

As usual, Carmella looked nothing short of stunning as she let her brown tresses down and wore minimal makeup to keep it natural and sexy.

Within three hours of going live, the video was viewed more than 273,000 times while it amassed over 103,000 likes and close to 500 comments. This proves that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing platform, as all of her posts so far have become instant hits.

Apart from her regular fans, the video was also liked by fashion photographer Timur Emek and Carmella’s fellow model Elizabeth Turner.

In the caption, Carmella asked her fans where would they like to wake up. In response to that, many fans listed their favorite countries and cities, while one fan said that he would like to wake up next to Carmella.

“Why are you so beautiful?” one fan asked.

“Omg, you’re really pretty,” another one said.

Meanwhile, a third fan commented that Carmella has the hottest body on Instagram and he can’t take his eyes off the video.

Prior to sharing the video, Carmella treated her fans to a sexy photo where she was featured rocking a pair of khaki shorts that she teamed with a black strapless top. She let her tresses down, accessorized with black sunglasses and squatted in the middle of a dessert to pose for the picture.

Loading...

According to the caption, the snap was captured in La Salinera Montañas de Sal in Mexico, where she had been enjoying a getaway with her YouTuber boyfriend, Juanpa Zurita.

As of this writing, the picture racked up more than 164,000 likes and 400 comments where fans drooled over Carmella’s hotness and showered her with compliments words and phrases.

These included, “goddess”, “too hot”, “you’re unreal”, and “prettiest model on Instagram”.

Other fans opted for a more millennial way and used hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to praise the 23-year-old model for her beauty and sexiness.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Carmella has not only worked for Maxim, but she has also posed for Playboy magazine. The article further said that the California native is a fashion model and also a media influencer for the nonprofit organization called Models of Compassion.