Australian Model Madi Edwards Poses In Sexy Pink String Bikini

Madi Edwards is stunning in a hot, new Instagram photo.

The blonde bombshell lives in Australia, and most of the time, her outfit of choice is a bikini. Edwards has an impressive social media following with over 680,000-plus fans on Instagram alone, and with each and every image that she shares with her legion of fans, she earns rave reviews. In one of the model’s more recent photos, she leaves little to the imagination in a bubblegum pink bikini.

In the hot snapshot, Edwards poses on a concrete bench with a few trees and a gorgeous blue ocean just behind her. She sits on her booty, leaning back on her hands as she sprawls out on the bench. The model’s toned and tanned body is on full display in the shot, while she rocks a barely-there pink bikini that features a strapless top and tiny string bottoms.

The model looks likes she’s wearing just a little hint of makeup while she closes her eyes and wears her long, blonde tresses down and straight. In just a short time of the stunning shot going live on her account, her fans have gone absolutely crazy for it — amassing over 11,000 likes and 90-plus comments. While some followers flooded the comments section to let Madi know that she looks stunning, countless others chimed in to ask where she got the sexy swimsuit.

“Why can’t I look like u??” one follower asked.

“OH I AM FALLING IN LOVE RIGHT NOW,” another Instagram follower wrote.

“Omg can’ttttt deal babe,” one more fan gushed.

Edwards has no problem showing off her picture-perfect figure in a number of sexy outfits other than bikinis. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Edwards showed a lot of skin in another sultry outfit. In the hot post that was shared earlier this week, Edwards stands against a white brick wall lined with palm trees just behind it. Madi strikes a pose, looking off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. The blonde bombshell’s body is on full display in the post as she rocks a pair of tiny denim Daisy Dukes that show off her killer legs for the camera, as well as a furry pink crop top that flaunts her toned abs. In the caption of the image, she credits retailer Pretty Little Thing for the NSFW ensemble.

For fans who want to keep up with all of Madi’s stunning photos, they can do so by giving her a follow on Instagram.