Farrah Abraham Falls Out Of Tiny Crop Top In Beverly Hills

Farrah Abraham is currently living it up in Beverly Hills. The former Teen Mom OG star shared some new snaps of herself and her daughter Sofia as they enjoyed a relaxing day by the pool on Friday.

However, before the duo’s pool outing, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram story to show off some serious skin, rocking a barely-there crop top as she strolled through the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

In the video, Farrah is seen wearing a short, white skirt with a sweater tied around her waist. She also tons a black crop top, which left little to the imagination as it lifted to show off Abraham’s bra underneath while she swayed her arms back in forth in the video clip.

Farrah’s flat tummy and toned abs were on full display in the video, as well as her long, lean legs. Abraham had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek strands that fell behind her back and over her shoulder.

The reality star accessorized with a pair of small earrings as she carried a shopping bag and a black purse in her hands, as well as a drink.

She also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a smokey eye shadow. Farrah added pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and a bright pink lip color to complete her glam look.

As previously reported by OK! Magazine, Farrah Abraham recently weighed in on the drama surrounding her former fellow Teen Mom, Jenelle Evans.

Loading...

As many fans know Evans and her husband, David Eason, recently lost custody of their kids after David allegedly killed the family dog. However, the pair regained custody earlier this month following a court battle.

“I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids and I feel really awful for her kids for that,” Farrah said of the situation.

“I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots a dog for no reason. I think everybody on the earth would not stay with David. A woman of value would not stay with a man who’s like that,” Abraham added.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s sexy photos as well as her life with daughter Sofia by following the reality star on Instagram.