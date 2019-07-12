Tom Cruise Conspired Against Nicole Kidman With Church Of Scientology, Says Former Scientologist

Along with his starring roles in movies like Mission Impossible, Jack Reacher, and Top Gun, actor Tom Cruise is known for his outspoken support of the Church of Scientology. But both Cruise and Scientology have come under fire for their questionable methods, and they are again under the spotlight after former Scientologist Sam Domingo claims that Cruise conspired with the church to convince his two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, to hate their mother, Nicole Kidman.

Per The Daily Wire, Domingo left the church after 22 years and worked with Cruise at the International Celebrity Centre in Los Angeles.

After Cruise and Kidman’s divorce, Domingo claims that the pair’s children lived an isolated life akin to “boot camp.” They were reportedly isolated from other children and kept under the watch of former Scientology senior executive Marty Rathbun, who also has since left the church.

Domingo also claims that the children were taught to believe Kidman is a “Suppressive Person” that should be banished from the church.

“I know what techniques they used… I know what the second-in-command at the time Marty Rathbun did, he was so tough on them, the Cruise kids had no choice. After the divorce, they were indoctrinated into Scientology and very much isolated.”

“You can’t be anti-Scientology if you’re part of Tom’s family, you will be disconnected — look at his daughter Suri,” she added during her interview with The Daily Mail.

Former Scientologist Alleges Tom Cruise Indoctrinated Kids To Hate Nicole Kidman https://t.co/9369T2cQJV — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 12, 2019

As for Kidman, The Inquisitr previously reported that she credits fellow actor Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, with helping her through the tough divorce from Cruise.

“When I got divorced, Hugh and Deb were so much a part of my healing. They were some of my best friends through that period.”

Kidman has reportedly returned to Catholicism after leaving the Church of Scientology.

During the same interview with The Daily Mail, Domingo also said that actor John Travolta tried to resurrect his son, Jett, after he suffered a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas that eventually led to his death. Travolta reportedly tried to command Jett’s Scientology spirit, “Thetan,” back into his body.

“Scientologists believe the spirit Thetan doesn’t pick up a body until birth,” Domingo said, adding that death is the same and Thetan could purportedly be returned to another body as its shell. She said that Travolta likely believes that his next son, Ben, contains the Thetan of Jett.

However, a representative for Travolta claims that Domingo’s claims are untrue.