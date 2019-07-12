Kourtney Kardashian Shows Some Skin In Tiny White Crop Top

Kourtney Kardashian is absolutely glowing in a recent social media snap posted by her lifestyle website, Poosh.

On Friday, the site took to their Instagram account to share a sexy photo of Kourtney Kardashian rocking a skimpy ensemble to promote their latest blog post.

In the photograph, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen rocking a tiny white crop top, which shows off her toned arms and tiny waist.

Kourtney dons a deep tan in the picture, as she pairs the top with some light gray sweatpants for a comfy and casual look. Kardashian has her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head in the snap, and rocks a full face of makeup.

The reality star’s glam look includes a bronzed glow with shimmering highlighter, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and matching pink blush on her cheeks. She completes the look with some light pink gloss on her plump lips.

Kardashian poses with her head in her hand as she gives a sultry look to the camera. In the caption of the post, Poosh promises to give fans tips about how to clear up their skin, and the best products to use for issues such as dark spots and acne.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s health and beauty may be on-track, but her love life is a different story.

Hollywood Life reports that Kourtney is still holding out hope that she’ll find her perfect guy, and that she would still like to get married in the future. However, she allegedly has some doubts.

“Kourtney knows that she is a difficult person to date because of so many factors. She clearly has her type, she is a celebrity, she has kids and not only would you be dating Kourtney you’d be dating the entire Kardashian family,” an insider revealed.

“You would have every single eyeball imaginable on you and it takes quite the guy to cut through all that relationship red tape so she has gotten to the point where she feels it might be impossible to get married to someone someday,” the source stated.

The insider also revealed that Kourtney used to believe she would eventually marry her baby daddy, Scott Disick, but now that they’ve split and he’s happily dating Sofia Richie, she doesn’t know if she’ll ever get to have her fairy tale wedding.

Fans can keep up with Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on her social media accounts.