Ashley Benson Rocks Tiny Bikini In Saint-Tropez Amid Engagement Rumors

Ashley Benson is enjoying some fun in the sun with girlfriend Cara Delevingne.

As fans know, Ashley has a huge following on social media and she boasts over 19 million fans on Instagram alone. While she oftentimes posts photos from various red capet events, she also shares glimpses into her personal life from time to time as well. Earlier today, the Pretty Little Liars star took to social media to share a few snaps from what appears to be a romantic getaway.

The first photo in the series of three is a solo shot of Benson lying on a lounger. It is unclear if the blonde bombshell is basking in the sun near a pool or near the ocean but one thing is for sure — her body looks sizzling. The actress is makeup free in the shot, closing her eyes for the photo. She wears her long, blonde locks down and at her back while soaking up some rays. Benson’s killer body is on full display in the shot in a mis-matched bikini that features a tiny, olive green top and a black scalloped bottoms.

Ashley toned abs and legs take center stage in the image and she proves that she can rock a bikini as well as just about anyone else. The second photo in the series shows Ashley and what appears to be Cara’s legs sprawled out on the lounge chairs with a pool and a few umbrellas just in front of them. And last but not least is a solo shot of Benson, who is wearing her wet hair slicked back in a bun and looking off into the distance while she enjoys a meal.

Since the photos went live on her account, they’ve earned the 29-year-old a lot of attention with over 520,000 likes in addition to 1,200-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to gush over her beauty, countless others flooded the comments section to ask if she’s engaged to Delevingne.

“Omggg my 2 queens,” one follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“The most beautiful human being i’m freaking crying,” another follower raved.

“Cute as always! Cara, You are so lucky!,” another fan commented with a heart and flame emoji.

And the new photos come amid rumors that Benson is engaged to Delevingne. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, fans on social media have been tweeting up a storm and they’re convinced that the two ladies are in fact engaged and celebrating their engagement in Saint-Tropez.

“Cara [sic] delevingne & Ashley Benson are officially ENGAGED..!!!?!?!” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Can you hear me crying?”

Though the couple has yet to confirm or deny the rumors, the girls were spotted together wearing matching gold rings, sparking the engagement rumors in the first place.