Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Hired PIs To Stalk His Young Victims And Intimidate Their Boyfriends, Parents

According to CNN, accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein used a wide range of intimidation tactics against his victims. Back in 2005, one of his 14-year-old accusers received an intimidating phone call from someone connected to the financier not long after she reported Epstein to the authorities.

Not only that, Epstein allegedly using private investigators (PIs) to stalk his victims that were connected to the probe that took place over a decade ago. The investigators reportedly tracked down the accusers — who were 14 and 15-years-old at the time — and sat in black SUVs outside of their homes. In addition, they allegedly questioned their current and former boyfriends, and one police report reveals that the investigators even chased one parent’s car off the road.

Although Epstein’s current attorney Reid Weingarten denied any knowledge of the car chase in a Thursday filing, he claims that if it did happen, it was not authorized by Epstein.

Regardless, the details continue to shine a light on the increasingly sinister case that has been tied to President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton.

“It was incredibly intimidating,” said Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for three accusers.

“You have to remember these girls were 14 and 15 (years old) when this was happening.”

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly hired investigators who intimidated his accusers, with one running an accuser’s mom off the road, police reports show https://t.co/BfO1l6h6xI — CNN (@CNN) July 12, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, financial experts that have followed Epstein’s mysterious rise on Wall Street believe that his wealth likely comes from a blackmail scheme involving underage sex trafficking. Per New York Magazine, Thomas Volscho, a sociology professor at the College of Staten Island who is writing a book about Epstein, believes that — in addition to intimidation via PIs — Epstein used information as a weapon to control his victims.

“He bragged that that’s how powerful he was. So I suspect, based on that evidence, that’s it’s likely, since that’s the way Epstein operates, is he uses information to his advantage,” he said.”

“Does he get investment money for his hedge fund that way? That’s a strong possibility. Does he not have to pay back investors maybe using the blackmail information as a threat? That’s a possibility.”

Judge Richard Berman ordered Thursday that Epstein be allowed to file information about his finances under seal. Per The Inquisitr, the filings likely include Epstein’s assets and will be used to help Berman determine the bond amount — if any. Epstein’s lawyers claim that the seal is due to the high-profile nature of the case.

Epstein has remained in custody since June 6. He was arrested at an airport in New Jersey and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday.