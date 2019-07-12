Kylie Jenner’s Nearly-Naked Instagram Video Gains High Praise From Mom Kris

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram this week to share a sexy new video of herself going nearly-naked to promote her brand new skincare line.

In the racy clip, Kylie Jenner rolls around on the floor with a bottle of her product in front of her. the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sporting nothing but a see-through bodysuit as she displays all of her curves in the ad.

Kylie’s lean legs, flat tummy, and toned abs heat up Instagram as she’s seen rubbing her skincare line onto her naked body, with closeups of her thighs, and curvy backside. The video even showcases the tattoo that Jenner sports on her hip, as well as her ample cleavage.

Kylie has her long, dark hair parted down the middle in the video, and styled in straight strands that fall behind her. She also rocks a full face of makeup in the clip, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and a light pink color on her famously plumped lips.

Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, re-posted the video on her own social media account not long after it was originally released. Kris told her followers in the caption that she was “so excited” for the summer body line to launch, and that she was a “proud mom.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner was recently named one of the all-time youngest self-made billionaires by Forbes. However, many fans took issue with that term, as they believe Kylie’s beauty empire is only successful due to her family name, and her appearances on reality TV.

Kris Jenner later defended her youngest daughter, revealing that Kylie puts everything she has into her makeup business, and often is a huge influence on the rest of the family when it comes to their own businesses.

“I think she’s self-made,” Kris stated about the debate on whether or not Kylie earned her billionaire status on her own, per People Magazine.

“I mean, listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them, but it takes a lot of work to do what they’re doing. The money she’s made is her own,” Jenner continued, adding that her daughter used her own savings to start her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics.

“She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did. She showed the rest of us how to do it,” Kris added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and her mother, Kris, by following the duo on social media.