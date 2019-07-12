‘Big Brother 21’ Week 3 Spoilers: HOH Nick Has Two Players In Mind For Nominations

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

It’s Week 3 in the Big Brother house and Nick Maccarone is the new Head of Household (HOH). Nick was crowned after the live eviction on Thursday night after a brief competition where houseguests had to land a dart closest to the center of a target. Nick was elated after his victory, especially since he and Isabella “Bella” Wang were called out by Kemi Faknule right before the eviction.

After the episode, conversations started immediately on the live feeds about who would be put on the block. According to Big Brother Network, Jackson Michie and Nick began discussing potential nominees just an hour after the HOH competition. Jackson asked Nick if he was thinking about nominating Cliff Hogg and Nicole Anthony, and Nick confirmed that was exactly what he was thinking.

Into the next day, however, it looked like Nick changed his initial nominees. Instead of Nicole, his sights turned to Jessica Milagros, who was just on the block next to Kemi the night before. Live feeds Twitter account @BB_Updates noted that Nick wants to now put up Jessica because she has mentioned his name and Bella’s name as people who needed to be voted out of the house. Nick also then said he just needed to decide who to put next to her, meaning he was also second guessing putting up Cliff.

Cliff has offered himself up as a pawn. Sonja Flemming / CBS

On Friday afternoon, Cliff offered to be a pawn, kind of.

“If, and I am not volunteering necessarily, there was another target and you needed to use me…I don’t want to be a pawn but if that works for your game, no hard feelings,” Cliff said to Nick.

Nick told Jack and Jackson shortly after his conversation with Cliff about the pawn conversation. Nick then commented that he was going to put Cliff up anyway, with Jackson shortly after questioning his motives by offering himself up as a pawn.

The nomination ceremony is expected to happen Saturday, with all of it playing out on Sunday night’s episode. At the time of this publication, the third and final Whacktivity competition was underway, giving one more houseguest a secret power to use during the season. Jackson won the Chaos Power last week, and still has not told anyone in the house he was the winner. Ovi won the Nightmare Power the week before and told Jack and Jackson about his victory. For now, it’s unknown if Ovi’s power is dead if he returns to the game from Camp Comeback.

Big Brother airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST and, Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.