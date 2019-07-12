Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Lets It All Hang Out In Tiny Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko knows how to get attention. The Instagram sensation has managed to garner 10.1 million followers, and she seems to know a thing or two about how to keep them coming back for more.

In Friday’s post, the model shared a series of photos in which she was modeling a skimpy bikini that had a tie-dye print. The top of the bikini was slightly unusual because it had long sleeves. However, it’s safe to say that the sleeves had more

fabric than the rest of the bikini. The top featured a strip of fabric that barely covered her breasts and showed off plenty of underboob. The bottoms of the swimsuit were a classic string bikini. The model playfully tugged at the strings as she stood next to a palm tree on the beach. Sporting a pair of reflective sunglasses and letting her hair fall down in loose waves, Kvitko rocked the look.

As usual, the bombshell’s followers loved the photo, which racked up over 30,000 likes within the first hour of going live.

“You have the best body of instagram,” one fan said.

“Fabulous colors on a fabulous body,” another wrote.

“Love this suit/ outfit! Very cool & pretty! Looking fantastic!!” said one follower.

“Your body makes that bikini some kind of special,” another joked.

Kvitko is accustomed to getting such comments on her updates. Even when she covers up a little more, she still gets attention from her fans, who cannot help but comment on how stunning she looks.

The curvaceous 24-year-old’s astonishing measurements are 37-24- 41, and she claims that she got her curvy figure through diet and exercise, the Daily Mail reported.

While Kvitko has often been compared to Kim Kardashian, she is not too fond of the reality star. In fact, she claimed that Kardashian was “far behind” her when it came to the subject of pretty posteriors.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her – she is far behind me,’ the model said.

“My body is sporty, my hip muscles are trained, my bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face,” she added.

‘And she — everyone knows what she did to her bottom,” Kvitko said.

Kvitko is proud of her shape and refused to lose weight when a modeling agency told her to do so.

Fans wanting to keep up with the Russian bombshell can follow her Instagram account.