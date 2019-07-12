Jenelle Evans Fires Back At Farrah Abraham After Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Comments On Her Life

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is firing back at Farrah Abraham after the former Teen Mom OG star made some comments about Jenelle. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, TMZ caught up with Farrah in Los Angeles and asked her thoughts on Jenelle’s latest legal drama.

“I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids and I feel really awful for her kids for that. I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots her dog.”

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Jenelle caught wind of Farrah’s comments and fired back on Twitter before deleting her tweets. However, the site captured screens shots of what Jenelle allegedly wrote.

Jenelle slammed Farrah for her professional choices before saying, “You have no idea about my life and should stick to staying out of my business if you don’t want me commenting.”

Jenelle and Farrah didn’t appear on the same Teen Mom show, but both shared their stories on the hit MTV reality television show for years. Farrah was introduced to audiences on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. Following 16 and Pregnant, Farrah went on to appear on Teen Mom OG. Farrah was eventually let go from the show.

Jenelle, on the other hand, appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. She then went on to appear on Teen Mom 2 where the cameras followed her ups and downs. However, earlier this year, MTV cut ties with the mom of three.

While Jenelle may no longer appear on the hit MTV reality show, she reportedly plans on sharing her story in some way in the future. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a Teen Mom insider revealed to Hollywood Life that Jenelle had been documenting her latest legal troubles and plans to have a show of her own. Reportedly, the former reality show star documented her custody battle in an attempt to get “her truth” revealed. While Jenelle has not revealed who will air the footage, it won’t be MTV, the same network that airs Teen Mom 2.

Recently, Jenelle went through a custody battle after her children were removed from her care. Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, spent weeks in and out of court in an effort to regain custody. Before the Fourth of July weekend, the children were placed back in the care of the couple and the custody case dismissed.