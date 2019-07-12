Ariana Grande Is Stunning In Latest Photo Shoot For Givenchy

Ariana Grande has been super busy with her touring schedule, but she still finds the time to partner with great brands to do some amazing projects.

Her latest collaboration was with fashion house Givenchy, and she took to her Instagram page to post the results. The 26-year-old, who has been the face of the luxury brand since earlier this year, shared a stunning new black and white snap of herself on Instagram this Friday. The photo shows Ariana posing profile while candidly looking away with her full lips slightly parted.

She rocked her signature high ponytail, with her brunette locks pulled back in a super sleek style, allowing for her striking facial features to fully shine. The pop star donned a thick dark eyeliner and lush eyelashes, and her eyebrows were perfectly shaped for the shoot. She wore a flower-patterned blouse with a chic halter neck, as well as big statement earrings.

In yet another snap, Ariana posed with her back turned to the camera while donning a Givenchy jacket. According to the brand’s official Instagram page, they will be revealing more details about the upcoming campaign in partnership with the Boca Raton native — appropriately named “Arivenchy.” The Fall/Winter 2019 campaign will be announced on Monday, with fans anxiously waiting to see more.

As previously reported by Elle magazine back in May, Givenchy announced that Ariana had joined the clan with a not-so-cryptic social media post that hid her face but featured her world-famous ponytail. The fashion house released a statement saying that the singer “naturally embodies the spirit of the Givenchy woman with impertinence, generosity and a lightning wit—all cloaked in a touch of mystery.”

“It is a House I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful, but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are and unapologetic about whatever they want to be,” she said in the press release.

Ariana recently made headlines because of her latest Vogue cover story, which featured a photo of her looking super tan, prompting some fans’ disapproval, as per The Inquisitr.

“Why tf does she look like a woman of color tho? Chill with the tanning Ari,” one online user commented under a photo of the cover posted to the magazine’s Instagram page. Another person claimed she looked very different from her usual self in the photo shoot, writing, “Noooo, sorry this is not ok. Ari does not look like this at all.”