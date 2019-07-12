‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Nearly Forgot To Sign Their Marriage License?

Lance Bass is opening up about the near mishap at their wedding.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright nearly forgot to sign their marriage license after saying “I do” on Saturday, June 29 at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

During an appearance on the Reality Bytes podcast with Rob Evers, Lance Bass, who officiated the wedding ceremony for the Vanderpump Rules couple, admitted that after a fun reception, he nearly left the stunning venue without the signed license. As he recalled, after being told to stay mic’d up and say goodbye to Taylor and Cartwright, Taylor remembered a key detail about his big day.

“Oh wait! Should we sign the marriage license now?” he reportedly asked.

While Bass admitted to being told to to say his goodbyes to Taylor and Cartwright on the dance floor, where the DJ immediately began playing one of NSYNC’s songs, he said that Taylor was not instructed to ask him about his and Cartwright’s marriage license. Instead, he had genuinely just remembered that they hadn’t yet signed the document.

After Taylor left the dance floor to go and get the marriage license, Bass danced to “Dirty Pop” with several of Taylor and Cartwright’s costars, including Tom Sandoval.

Following Jax’s return, Lance admitted to him and Brittany that he wasn’t sure if their marriage license would be “legit” and couldn’t initially remember if the name of their church was “Universal Life Church.”

“I was like, ‘I think I put the wrong church down,'” he revealed.

As fans may recall, Taylor and Cartwright were forced to enlist a new wedding officiant at the last minute after Cartwright’s longtime pastor was accused of being anti-gay and anti-transgender. In a series of past posts on social media, Ryan Dotson expressed his traditional views, and many took those views to be offensive. Although the pastor denied he was homophobic, he did say that he doesn’t approve of the lifestyle due to his religion.

During an interview with Page Six in June, Dotson explained why he was not able to support the lifestyle of the LGBTQ community.

“I am neither Transphobic nor homophobic,” he explained. “I as a Christian, love and respect, all human life, regardless of race, religion, nationality and sexuality, but as a Christian and a Pastor, I must stand firmly on the Bible and its teachings.”

Jax and Brittany’s wedding will be featured on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.