Kourtney Kardashian Shares Topless Selfie In Pink Pajama Shorts

Kourtney Kardashian is putting her all into her 2019-launched Poosh lifestyle brand. The 40-year-old took to her Instagram stories earlier today to promote a blog post from the website. Given that Poosh has just published content on sleepwear, it seemed fitting that Kourtney shared a snap featuring pajamas. Kourtney’s Instagram story picture also featured on Poosh’s own Instagram yesterday.

The photo shared by Kourtney didn’t come with confirmation that she was in it. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star regularly features in pictures for her brand, she equally lets others take center stage. The slender frame and bronzed thighs did, however, suggest that it might be her.

Kourtney’s shared photo was a selfie. It showed a female lying amid white bedsheets. A setting of folded towels and white roses in the background were serene, but the figure in the foreground was heating things up. The anonymous female was reclining fully topless, but a carefully placed elbow did, however, protect the woman’s modesty. The snap was also sending out some eye-catching sleepwear via pink pajama shorts. Poosh’s blog post offered readers plenty of options to shop nightwear looks. It also sent out some thoughts.

“Cute pajamas are by no means an ‘essential’ or an item you can’t live without (you’re talking to a girl who sleeps nude), but hey, why not catch some z’s in something you’d be OK running out of the house in if, God forbid, there’s an emergency.”

Poosh does not appear to have tagged any particular individual as the blog post’s author.

This brand comes as Kourtney’s first full-blown business venture. The website appears to harness Kourtney’s love of holistic mindsets and natural lifestyles as Kourtney is known for enjoying life the healthy way. Alongside flying the flag for gluten-free living, Kourtney enjoys zen activities such as yoga. She is also known to sip exotic teas.

Poosh is named after Kourtney’s 7-year-old daughter Penelope. The website comes with a message from its CEO.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

The brand receives plenty of promotional support from Kourtney’s sisters. Kim and Khloe Kardashian regularly take to Instagram to mention Kourtney’s website as does Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her on Instagram.