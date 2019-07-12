Brooke Burke, 47, Goes Topless Under A Blazer

Brooke Burke knew how to work the camera in her latest Instagram update. The Dancing With The Stars alum made fans go wild by posting a racy picture where she is topless underneath a chic white blazer while running errands in Beverly Hills.

Brooke is no stranger to juggling many responsibilities, and currently keeps herself busy by working as a television host, podcast uploader, app creator, author, and a mom of four. In addition, she recently was a producer for the 2018 series Hidden Heroes.

Despite the loaded schedule, the former Playboy model still manages to keep up to date on her social media profiles, and boasts over 375,000 followers on Instagram.

In her most recent update, Brooke stuns while wearing the aforementioned white blazer — with nothing on underneath. She completed the outfit with ripped knee-length denim shorts, and a long layered statement pearl necklace. She also added a fashionable red, yellow, and green Gucci fanny pack. Brooke kept the rest of her look natural, with little makeup and her brunette locks styled into beachy waves.

The photo was snapped as Brooke was walking down a street in Beverly Hills, and the model even tagged her location with the iconic 90210 zip-code.

The picture was well-loved by her fans, who gave it over 3,600 likes and around 90 comments within the first 24 hours.

“Looking beautiful and chic,” wrote one fan, adding three pink heart emoji to emphasize her love of the look.

“One button away from that jacket being my favorite,” joked a second, making light of the revealing nature of the outfit.

“Ok this is my absolute favorite outfit of you!!! #OOTD,” added a third, using three red hearts at the end of the comment.

In an accompanying Instagram Story, Brooke shared some insight into the look. For example, she noted that her statement necklace was a vintage piece from Chanel. However, the most impressive aspect was her confession that she had “made” the denim bottoms of her outfit by not only cutting the jeans, but also glamming them up using Sharpie markers.

“Yasss cut your jeans,” she wrote at the top of the Story.

The 47-year-old was able to rock her toned abs and hourglass figure thanks to her deep dedication to fitness. The exercise guru even posted a screenshot about her app, called Brooke Burke Body, in an earlier post on Instagram. In the screenshot of the app, it can be seen to have earned five stars from over a thousand reviewers.