‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Chelsea Learns Calvin’s Cause Of Death

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, July 12

At his house, Nick (Joshua Morrow) suggested that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) bring Connor to Genoa City. She didn’t think that’s a good idea because of Adam (Mark Grossman), but Nick said Adam shouldn’t get in the way of how they want to raise their boys, and then he admitted that he was caught up in the past. Chelsea worried about how far Adam might go to get custody of Christian and Connor.

Meanwhile, Adam approached Paul (Doug Davidson) as a concerned citizen and gave him a recording that proved Chelsea had the motive to want Calvin (John Burke) dead, but Paul told Adam that another concerned citizen already pointed the finger at him. Adam continued to push the point, and Paul acted cagey. Ultimately Adam said Chelsea turned on him, so he owned her no loyalty.

Paul shared the details of Calvin’s autopsy with Christine (Lauralee Bell) at Crimson Lights, and she told him his next move is obvious. Then, Paul called Chelsea and informed her that Calvin died of a massive coronary. He gave Chelsea his sympathies, and then he also warned her that Adam does not have her best interests at heart. A relieved Nick told Chelsea she didn’t have to live in fear anymore.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) got confused again at Society. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about the side effects Victor is experiencing, and Victoria worried about the plan moving forward if they got worse. Later Victor told Nikki about his latest incident, and she suggested that they stay close to the Ranch so that people won’t notice. Victor doesn’t want to ignore facts, and Nikki promised they would get through all of it together.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) texted Billy (Jason Thompson) and asked him to check on Kevin (Greg Rikaart). He went to the Chancellor estate, but Kevin wasn’t there. However, Billy noticed one of Delia’s dolls, and when he held it, Billy had a flashback of Delia laughing. Billy assured a worried Esther (Kate Linder) that he is fine.

At Society, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Celeste (Eva LaRue) discussed his relationship with Lola (Sasha Calle). When Lola showed up, Celeste suggested that she and Kyle slow things down, but Kyle didn’t want to postpone their wedding. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) took Kyle away to talk, and Celeste cried over Lola’s cooking video. Celeste worried that Lola won’t need her anymore, and then she decided to move back into Lola’s apartment. Later, Lola informed Kyle, and he decided sneaking around would be fun.