Ashley Jacobs Has Explosive Return On ‘Southern Charm,’ Alum Landon Clements Shows Support

Landon may be the only one happy about Ashley's return.

Ashley Jacobs, 34, has officially returned to Bravo’s Southern Charm.

On Wednesday, Ashley made her first appearance on the sixth season of the hit show. In the episode, the nurse revealed she had split with Thomas Ravenel, reports People.

“How do we sum up [the] worst year of my life?” Ashley says to cast member Shep Rose. “Maybe I need a cocktail first.”

“I’m not with him,” she goes onto confirm.

Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo seemed less than thrilled to be in the same room with Ashley.

“She is crazy. Just crazy. If you’re not scared of Ashley, you should be. You should be really scared,” Naomie explains in a confessional.

Whitney Sudler-Smith did not hesitate to confront the 34-year-old’s about her recent feud with his mother, Patricia Altschul.

“Ashley insists upon besmirching my mother, her reputation, with some conspiracy theories. None are true,” Whitney exclaims.

“Are you kidding me? She’s almost 80. You think she would know better,” retorts Ashley. “She’s made my life a living hell, too. I have nothing kind to say about her. It’s a hot topic, and I just don’t want to get into that.”

Hollywood Life reveals Shep Rose can’t believe Ashley has the audacity to come back to the show. He went onto say the nurse is her own worst enemy and asserts it would be in her best interest to return to her hometown of Santa Barbara.

Despite the casts’ qualms with Ashley’s return, Southern Charm alum Landon Clements took to Instagram to voice her support, reports US Weekly. She posted an older black and white photo of the two. In the pic, the pair smile with Landon’s arm on Ashley’s shoulder. In the caption, the real estate agent insists the polarizing nurse is simply misunderstood.

Southern Charm fans weren’t having it. In the comment section, fans wrote Ashley deserves to be viewed as a villain due to her treatment of Kathryn Dennis in Season 5. As stated in People, the nurse famously feuded with Kathyrn who is the mother of Thomas Ravenel’s two children. Ashley scrutinized the 26-year-old’s abilities as a mother, eventually referring to her as Thomas’s egg donor.

Landon responded to the comments, insinuating Kathryn is not as innocent as she appears. US Weekly notes also Landon feels Ashley’s depiction of Kathryn as an egg donor was justified.

To see the drama play out, be sure to watch Southern Charm, airing Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.