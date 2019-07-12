Selena Gomez Takes A Hike With Her New Dog After Friend Anna Collins Shares Cute Photo On Instagram

Selena Gomez has an adorable new dog in her life.

Selena Gomez recently enjoyed a hike through Los Angeles with a group of friends and her new dog, Winnie.

According to a July 12 report from Elle magazine, the singer and actress was caught by paparazzi on July 6 as she attempted to enjoy some exercise with her inner circle while wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings, and white tennis shoes. As the outlet explained, Winnie was on her feet for the first half of their walk but as their hike came to an end, Gomez was forced to carry her back to the car.

While Gomez hasn’t shared any photos of Winnie on her Instagram page quite yet and has been known to take long breaks from social media in recent years, her longtime friend Anna Collins posted an image of Gomez with Winnie and her own dog, Freddy, on Instagram at the end of last month. In the post, she told her fans and followers that the two of them were “local dog moms.”

Fan account TheSelenaRundown also weighed in on the photo of Gomez, revealing that she was first spotted with the adorable pooch in April while attending the Coachella Music Festival. At the time, Gomez posed for a photo with a fan and the dog. In the image, Winnie looked to be a good bit smaller than she is now.

Elle magazine went on to reveal that for the past year, Gomez has been single.

Although Gomez briefly reconciled with Justin Bieber at the end of 2017 after a months-long romance with The Weeknd, who has since returned to ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, their reunion didn’t last more than a few months. Since then, Gomez has been single. Meanwhile, Bieber is now married to Hailey Baldwin, who he was first linked to during a break from Gomez several years ago.

As fans will recall, Bieber and Baldwin got married last summer, just months after his reunion with Gomez came to an end and just months later, the couple wed.

In February, a source close to Gomez told Us Weekly magazine that she wasn’t interested in meeting someone new at that point in her life. Instead, she was planning to focus on herself and her many passions.

“Selena is focusing on her mental health and has been reading, exercising, eating well and spending time with her close friends and family,” a source told the magazine. “She isn’t necessarily looking to date right now.”