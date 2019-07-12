Jenna Jameson Flaunts Insane 80-Pound Weight Loss In Tight Black Bikini

Jenna Jameson has a lot to be proud of as the adult entertainment star lost 80 pounds following the 2017 arrival of her third child Batel. As The Daily Mail reports, Jenna once weighed 205 pounds. The 45-year-old has been showcasing her insane weight loss via Instagram snaps and stories, and today brought the blonde to the platform via the latter.

Earlier today, Jenna posted a swimwear snap. The poolside photo showed the star squeezing her slender frame between metallic poles leading into the water. Jenna wasn’t posing, but rather, she was attentively looking downward at a little Batel in the pool. The sunny snap was nonetheless sending out Jenna’s killer bikini body. Her super tight, black two-piece was showcasing toned and muscular legs, a flat stomach, and strong chest muscles amid a healthy flashing of cleavage.

Jenna seemed to have channeled the bikini’s black color into her accessories. Her black-rimmed shades and hair tie both matched her swimwear. Also on show were the star’s famous sleeve tattoos.

Jenna’s weight-loss journey has proven a public one. This star bravely took to social media earlier this year to post side-by-side photos of her body. While celebrities flaunting their weight loss is commonplace, those brave enough to share before-and-after shots are somewhat rarer.

An Instagram post made by Jenna last month came with full details as the star specifically mentioned the numbers on the scale in her caption.

“This is 205 vs. 125 both perfectly happy… but only one of these is healthy! I’m so thankful to #ketofor giving me my life back! Please visit my amazon keto list the link is in my bio! It’s super helpful when it comes to figuring out snacks and secrets to staying in ketosis!”

Alongside documenting her life as a mother, Jenna’s Instagram chronicles her life as a follower of the ketosis diet. The high-fat, low-carb lifestyle is considered controversial by some physicians, but it remains popular for achieving results by many. Kourtney Kardashian is another celebrity follower of the diet; the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed that she’s trying it out for the second time.

Jenna also seems to harness a mentality of self-acceptance. An Instagram post made in June came with a powerful caption.