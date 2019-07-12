Jenna Jameson Flaunts Insane 80-Pound Weight Loss In Tight Black Bikini

Jenna Jameson has a lot to be proud of as the adult entertainment star lost 80 pounds following the 2017 arrival of her third child Batel. As The Daily Mail reports, Jenna once weighed 205 pounds. The 45-year-old has been showcasing her insane weight loss via Instagram snaps and stories, and today brought the blonde to the platform via the latter.
Earlier today, Jenna posted a swimwear snap. The poolside photo showed the star squeezing her slender frame between metallic poles leading into the water. Jenna wasn’t posing, but rather, she was attentively looking downward at a little Batel in the pool. The sunny snap was nonetheless sending out Jenna’s killer bikini body. Her super tight, black two-piece was showcasing toned and muscular legs, a flat stomach, and strong chest muscles amid a healthy flashing of cleavage.
Jenna seemed to have channeled the bikini’s black color into her accessories. Her black-rimmed shades and hair tie both matched her swimwear. Also on show were the star’s famous sleeve tattoos.
Jenna’s weight-loss journey has proven a public one. This star bravely took to social media earlier this year to post side-by-side photos of her body. While celebrities flaunting their weight loss is commonplace, those brave enough to share before-and-after shots are somewhat rarer.
View this post on Instagram
Here goes nothing. #motivationmonday UUUGH. I didn’t want to post this before picture. But once I mulled it over in my mind, I realized how important normalizing women’s true bodies is. This is normal. This is beautiful. My transition to health has helped me realize a lot of my connection to “skinniness” was unhealthy. It’s very possible to be thin and frightening unhealthy. So thickness does not equate to being sick, but mine was. I was pre diabetic, and a literal sloth. I remember back when I weighed 80 lbs and was starving myself… I thought that was pretty at the time but had no clue. I’m now a healthy size 4 and can keep up with my kids. Hallelujah! So remember these #beforeandafter pictures aren’t just to show the esthetics of being slim, they show hard work and attention to my inside health. This is a years worth of recalibration and focus. So in closing, remember how important your precious health is… don’t stress on what is staring back at you in that mirror. #ketotransformation #ketodiet #beforeandafterweightloss #cellulite #keto #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #intermittentfasting
An Instagram post made by Jenna last month came with full details as the star specifically mentioned the numbers on the scale in her caption.
“This is 205 vs. 125 both perfectly happy… but only one of these is healthy! I’m so thankful to #ketofor giving me my life back! Please visit my amazon keto list the link is in my bio! It’s super helpful when it comes to figuring out snacks and secrets to staying in ketosis!”
View this post on Instagram
Ok guys… confession time. Since moving to Hawaii, I’ve stopped #intermittentfasting ???? I guess I just got lazy. I can feel the difference in my mental clarity. Definitely not as sharp and a lot less focused. I just started back fasting this weekend, and it’s definitely hard to jump back on the wagon! My stomach rumbles so loud it wakes Batel ???? but within a few days of fasting 16:8 I’ve noticed a flatter tummy and tighter skin, not to mention better concentration. So if you’re wondering wether or not intermittent fasting is for you… I highly recommend it! Edit- I fast from 6pm-11am. I drink water tea or black coffee during my fasting hours. #keto #ketodiet #hawaii #biohacking #fitmom #weightloss #weightlossjourney
Alongside documenting her life as a mother, Jenna’s Instagram chronicles her life as a follower of the ketosis diet. The high-fat, low-carb lifestyle is considered controversial by some physicians, but it remains popular for achieving results by many. Kourtney Kardashian is another celebrity follower of the diet; the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed that she’s trying it out for the second time.
Jenna also seems to harness a mentality of self-acceptance. An Instagram post made in June came with a powerful caption.
“Body positivity, no matter your size is so important. As you can see in my before pic, I rocked an itty bitty bikini. Because why the hell not? I still felt beautiful. No one took a second glance at me with disappointment and that helped me get over my body shaming inner self.”
