Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Hiring A ‘Baby Stylist’ For Archie

Meghan may be known for not having a stylist, instead taking tips from her BFF Jessica Mulroney, but it seems that she will not pass along that choice to her newborn son, Archie. Instead, she is reportedly looking to hire a “baby stylist,” according to The Sun.

“I think Meghan is really going to splash out when it comes to Baby Sussex’s wardrobe. Budget is not a problem for the Royals,” said fashion influencer Juliet Angus, possibly referring to Meghan’s own costly closet.

The claims were made on a new documentary titled Meghan & Harry: The Baby Years. In the video, Juliet claims that the duchess has a vision for Archie’s look and will enlist the help of an age appropriate stylist in the coming years.

“As ridiculous as it sounds, I do see that as a possibility,” she added.

The fashion influencer then joked that she could see the American actress turned royal creating “a moodboard of looks” for Archie with British Vogue editor Edward Ennifel.

Other royal experts, such as Emma Kendall, have claimed that Meghan will make Archie’s wardrobe “gender neutral.”

“People aren’t restricting their kids choices to whether they’re a boy or a girl and just letting kids be kids,” she said.

This would not be the first time that the redheaded prince and former Suits actress have taken this approach, as they also decorated their nursery in a gender-neutral scheme, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Though Archie’s upcoming style remains a mystery for the most part, one popular assumption is that Meghan will not dress Archie in the traditional attire that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis often don, per People.

“I really don’t think this baby will be dressed in smocking and knee-high socks the way Kate [Middleton]’s children have been,” said Sarah Dixon, a former maternity nurse who has worked with friends of the royals.

“I think she will be a very modern parent and will probably take more guidance from friends such as Amal Clooney than she will from Kate.”

In addition to Amal Clooney, Meghan has numerous friends with children of their own — including Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney — from whom she can seek guidance.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan made her first fashion choice for Archie at a polo event earlier this week. The new mom swaddled Archie in a $40 handmade organic cotton blanket by Hong Kong brand Malabar Baby that featured a honeycomb pattern and mustard trim, according to The Sun.