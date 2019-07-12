Perrie Edwards From Little Mix Celebrates Birthday With Busty Instagram Share

British beauty Perrie Edwards, who is best known for her role in the girl group Little Mix, recently celebrated her 26th birthday. To mark the occasion, she shared a triple update with her 9.1 million Instagram followers in a cheerful, daisy-covered outfit that showcased her incredible physique.

In the first of the three shots, Edwards sat outdoors on a rustic wood table on a patio area with a stunning view. She opted to rock a crocheted crop top and mini skirt combination in a bright yellow hue, with daisies covering the entire garment. She paired the outfit with a yellow hat in the same material, and passed up shoes in favor of bare feet. Her physique was displayed in the shot, with plenty of her toned legs visible for her fans.

Though she’s barefoot, Edwards is still looking glam courtesy of her cat eye makeup look and pop of highlighter.

In the second photo in the series, Edwards went for a more playful vibe. She opted to snap a close-up selfie where the focus was on her upper body and face rather than a full body shot. One of her hands is raised in a peace sign, showing off her long nails and gold accessories, and she has her tongue stuck out and her eyes closed for a silly vibe. In the close-up shot, however, fans can see just how much of her assets are showcased by the yellow top. The crocheted crop top had a deep v-neck cut that showed off a sliver of her toned abs as well as plenty of cleavage.

The third shot in the series was similar, but instead of a silly expression, Edwards opted for a stunning shot that showcased her beauty.

Her fans absolutely loved the photo and seemed eager to celebrate the British babe on her special day. The post received over 823,000 likes in just one day, along with over 7,900 comments, many of them wishing her a happy birthday.

There were even several celebrities who took to the comments section to share their well wishes with Edwards. Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke, who were both formerly members of the girl group Fifth Harmony, both wished Edwards a happy birthday in the comments.

One fan seemed to love the retro vibe of her outfit, and commented “oh hello Clueless” in reference to the ’90s flick starring Alicia Silverstone.

Yet another fan referenced her age in the comment section, and said “26 never looked so good until now.”