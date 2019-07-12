Farrah Abraham’s Scandalous String Bikini Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

Farrah Abraham is known for being a swimwear queen. The former Teen Mom OG star comes with a full spectrum of bikinis over on her Instagram – the skimpy two-piece so loved by this 28-year-old has made a fresh appearance. Farrah’s July 12 Instagram stories came with a killer bikini look, a gorgeous beach setting, and one more reminder of Farrah’s fondness for the shorefront life.

Earlier today, Farrah took to the platform to share a photo of herself. It showed the mother of one soaking up the sun at the edge of a beach with crystal-clear waters. Farrah was looking peaceful as she gazed downwards with both arms on her head. Her somewhat-scandalous bikini was likely causing a stir amid fans, though. The pastel pink look came dangerously miniscule, although Farrah was handling the strung fabrics perfectly.

Farrah’s tiny briefs came attached to her top via some creative waist ties. While the lowers came high-cut and waist-flaunting, the upper came low-cut and cleavage-flaunting. Farrah’s fit and curvy frame was on full show via full-frontal positioning. Likewise visible was the star’s golden tan. With the calm facial expression and idyllic setting, Farrah seemed out to share her peaceful moment in a non-provocative way – this celebrity is known for upping the ante with often-raunchy facial expressions over on her Instagram. Today wasn’t throwing fans an example of them.

Since leaving Teen Mom OG earlier this year, Farrah has been keeping busy. Her Instagram account has been documenting travels to Dubai. The Nebraska-born star appears to have been enjoying herself – updates have seen Farrah poolside and sun-drenched. They’ve also suggested some sight-seeing with Farrah appearing near the world’s tallest Burj Khalifa building.

Farrah’s departure from the MTV franchise has, however, had fans wondering if she’ll return. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Farrah shut down rumors of a return by speaking to her social media followers.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” she said.

Farrah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. Footage from both series chronicled Farrah raising her daughter Sophia, now aged 10. Fans wishing to see more of Farrah should follow her Instagram.