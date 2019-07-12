Kylie Jenner Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing See-Through Outfit For Racy New Video

Kylie Jenner just released a new video to promote her upcoming Kylie Skin summer collection, and she definitely upped her game this time.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram page on Friday to share updates regarding her new skincare line, but fans were clearly not expecting the amount of sexiness present in her latest post. Kylie’s new promo clip showed her donning a super-skimpy, pearl-encrusted, and see-through outfit while putting her best modelling skills to work.

Her ensemble leaves very little to the imagination as it barely covers her body, allowing her to showcase her hourglass curves and world-famous attributes. The 21-year-old posed in different sultry positions, with the video showing the star using her many Kylie Skin products on her body, including what appears to be a body scrub as well as a moisturizer. However, the camera always moves in a way that keeps her from infringing on Instagram rules while maintaining the sexy vibes throughout the whole video.

The short teaser also shows a close-up of the beauty mogul’s face, as she sported natural-looking makeup, including dark mascara, plenty of blush, and a light pink color on her full lips. Kylie wears her long raven locks down in a sleek style with a side part, and she gives the camera sultry glances as she shifts positions. She also rocked long, pink-colored nails, and finished her look with a pair of large, silver hoop earrings.

In the background played a remix of the Childish Gambino song, “Feels Like Summer,” by her rapper beau Travis Scott, which prompted one fan to comment, “Bruh tell Travis to drop the song.”

The mother-of-one appears to be super-excited for the release of her upcoming summer collection, but she is not the only one — her millions of fans can’t wait, either. Her latest Instagram post was viewed over 3.3 million times in just under three hours, with many of her 140 million followers taking to the comment section to voice their thoughts on the racy new video, as well as the upcoming line.

“Oh my god!!! Super excited for this!,” said influencer Johnny Cyrus, while her pal Nikita Dragun wrote, “this video got me pregnant.”

Kylie’s best friend Stassie also left a supportive message, commenting, “yessssss it’s too bomb!! can’t wait for a lifetime supply, ” before adding, “also you’re so hot and i’m currently cuddling you.. hiiii.”

Other fans seem to be fully ready for the new products to drop, with one online user saying, “IM BUYING IT ALL TAKE MY MONEY.”