Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Lifts Up Her Dress In Sultry New Instagram Snapshot

Maya Stepper has stepped up her Instagram game this week, posting one photo hotter than the previous. On Thursday, the model outdid herself when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in a plunging dress as she teases her fans by lifting it up slightly.

In the photo, the German model — who is best known for having her work with Victoria’s Secret — is posing in front of a full-length mirror as she snaps a selfie her body from the knees up. The 27-year-old stunner is rocking a silver light gray dress that boasts two spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, putting her cleavage on display and showing that Stepper opted to not wear a bra underneath. While the dress reaches down to her knees, she is using her left hand to lift up the left side of its skirt all the way to her hips, showing off her legs for days and flaunting quite a bit of skin. As suggested by the tag she included with her post, the dress she is sporting is by Silk Laundry, an Australian designed and owned brand founded in 2015.

The model is wearing her blonde hair in a casual middle part and down in hanging down in natural waves that cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest. While it is hard to tell for sure, the model appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing a more natural look for the shot.

As indicated by the geotag on the post, she snapped the photo in Philadelphia.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Stepper shared with her 650,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 14,500 likes and over 150 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the German beauty took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the model.

“The secret should have stayed private,” one user wrote, referring to Stepper’s caption.

“You are so naturally beautiful!” another fan chimed in.

“Love the look,” a third fan raved, trailing the comment with a heart.

Just a day before posting this sultry photo, Stepper took to her Instagram page once again to stun her fans with another sizzling photo. This time around, the model is posing fully topless as she uses her arms to censor the photo.