Victoria’s Secret Model Izabel Goulart Flaunts Perky Booty In Greece

Izabel Goulart has been vacationing in Greece, and if her Instagram page is any indication, she is having a fabulous time. She has spent the past several days in the country and has shared dozens of photos from her time there.

On Friday, the Victoria’s Secret model uploaded a snap that focused on her rear view, and her fans were loving it. In the photo, the bombshell was facing the ocean with the camera behind her. She added a bit of fun the the photo by holding a pink float around her waist while posing for the snap. With her wavy hair cascading down her back and the sun shining down on her bronzed skin, the photo had plenty of sex appeal.

Judging by the amount of fire emoji the supermodel’s fans left on the snap, it’s safe to assume they loved it.

Goulart puts in the hard work for body and makes time for sports and fitness in her life.

“I am a model professionally but I’m also an athlete, a friend, a daughter, a sister and many other things. Training… has helped me overcome stress and fears to be successful in other aspects of my life,” she said in interview with Elle magazine in 2016.

Her training regimen includes Pilates, kickboxing, running and body-weight exercises. Just to make things a little more challenging for herself, she said she tells her trainers to train her like they would train a professional in the sport.

Fitness is a way that Goulart can become her best self.

“I don’t wake up everyday thinking I have to look good, but I wake up everyday thinking I want to feel happy. I want to walk in a room and be able to make people smile and laugh. It’s all about confidence,” she said.

“If you have focus, motivation [and] dedication, you can accomplish your goals,” she added.

One of her goals was to become a Victoria’s Secret model, and even though she has successfully walked the runway for the show for 10 years, she still gets emotional when it comes to casting. In 2015, she broke down in tears as she tried to convince the panel to choose her out of some 500 hundred models as one of the 47 that would walk the runway that year, the Mirror reported.

Goulart has certainly achieved her goals. As a top model, she has worked with prominent names such as Givenchy, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren.